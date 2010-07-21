Watch: Nicki Minaj sports her Harajuku Barbie look in ‘Your Love’ music video

Take the lyrical lines “When I was a geisha / he was a samurai” and “You, you got something all the girls want” from Nicki Minaj’s No. 1 rap song “Your Love,” and you’ve got yourself the theme to the track’s music video.

Directed by Lil X, the young hip-hop star chops blocks with her bare hands, falls for her sensei and dukes it out with another “Harajuku Barbie” for his love.

The setting is in abstracts, with plenty of sheer cloth and caricatures of fighting uniforms. Unfortunately there is no cinematic cross-breeding with another lyric, “And for your lovin’ imma die hard like Bruce Willis.”

The Annie Lennox-sampling “Your Love” is the first single in advance of Minaj’s forthcoming, as-yet-untitled album, due Nov. 23. It maintains its reign on the Rap Songs chart this week.

