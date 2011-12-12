Watch: Robyn hits ‘Saturday Night Live’ for the first time

#Katy Perry
12.12.11 7 years ago

Robyn opened for Katy Perry during the pop star’s California Dreams tour, so it seemed only natural the two paired up again for “Saturday Night Live.”

Robyn, my girlcrush, was the musical guest on “SNL” this past weekend, with Perry hosting. And while I actually love both of those women’s voices (Perry’s is its own little study in “vocal fry”), the Swede brought a bag of her moves.

At times, she was out-of-breath for “Dancing on My Own,” but she brought the same campy, desperate energy in her face and on the chorus. “Call Your Girlfriend” was much steadier, and she whirled through the same dance interlude from the music video, including that stellar stumble move.

Just thought you’d like this. She and Perry need a fashion face-off. That is all.

Read a full recap of Saturday’s show.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Katy Perry
TAGSKATY PERRYrobynsaturday night live

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP