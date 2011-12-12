Watch: Robyn hits ‘Saturday Night Live’ for the first time

Robyn opened for Katy Perry during the pop star’s California Dreams tour, so it seemed only natural the two paired up again for “Saturday Night Live.”

Robyn, my girl–crush, was the musical guest on “SNL” this past weekend, with Perry hosting. And while I actually love both of those women’s voices (Perry’s is its own little study in “vocal fry”), the Swede brought a bag of her moves.

At times, she was out-of-breath for “Dancing on My Own,” but she brought the same campy, desperate energy in her face and on the chorus. “Call Your Girlfriend” was much steadier, and she whirled through the same dance interlude from the music video, including that stellar stumble move.

Just thought you’d like this. She and Perry need a fashion face-off. That is all.

