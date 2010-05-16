Watch: Three clips from NBC’s ‘Friends with Benefits’

NBC’s “Friends with Benefits” won’t premiere until midseason and the network has yet to announce where the randy single-camera comedy is going, but you can get your first look now.

The network describes “Friends with Benefits” thusly: “Ben Weymouth (Ryan Hansen, “Party Down”) is on the hunt for the perfect woman who meets his unique set of standards, while his best friend, Sara Maxwell (Danneel Harris, “One Tree Hill”), is just looking for a man to settle down with and raise a family. Ben and Sara have fallen into the habit of turning to each other for moral and physical support as they wait for Mr. and Ms. Right to arrive. Their friend Aaron (Fran Kranz, “Dollhouse”), a romantic at heart, doesn”t approve of Ben and Sara’s complicated friendship, but he, along with womanizer Hoon (Ian Reed Kesler) and straight shooter Riley (Jessica Lucas, “Cloverfield”), are all distracted with their own dating trials and tribulations.”

“Friends with Benefits” was created by “(500) Days of Summer” scribes Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber and directed by David Dobkin.

Check out three clips:

“You Kiss Like a Thirsty Bird”

“Call The Cupcake Girl”