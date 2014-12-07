What critics awards dominance means for a movie like ‘Boyhood’

Seeing as tomorrow's Oscar column is (perhaps refreshingly) not focused on the precursor awards, I figured I would get a few thoughts out on how things have gone so far. And if you're a supporter of “Boyhood,” they've gone very, very well.
With the LAFCA Best Picture win today, Richard Linklater's film joins a select group of movies that won top honors from both the Los Angeles and New York elite critics organizations. Those films are: “The Social Network,” “The Hurt Locker,” “Sideways,” “Saving Private Ryan,” “L.A. Confidential,” “Leaving Las Vegas,” “Schindler's List,” “Goodfellas” and “Terms of Endearment.” Of immediate note: this isn't particularly helpful for Oscar prospects it seems, as only three of those eight films went on to win the Best Picture Oscar.
Why is that? A good possibility might be the tendency for saturation. Last year the LA and NY critics might have done “12 Years a Slave” a big favor in eschewing it for other options in the best film arena. It was of course busy conquering the regional critics group awards, but those don't have the same level of general coverage in the media. There wasn't really a sense that it was dominating, but in point of fact, it was.
This year, “Boyhood” is going to continue to be this film, just like “The Social Network” and “The Hurt Locker,” that absolutely obliterates the competition throughout the critics phase of the precursor season. Today alone it won four awards, including an international prize at the British Independent Film Awards. But how will that affect its perception? It's certainly not a done deal with the Academy; you hear as much “what's the big whoop?” as outright praise from voters, though it's very secure for nominations, I think. The point is, if it feels so overtly rewarded by the time phase two rolls around, any “little engine that could” or “David vs. Goliath” narrative is going to have a hard time being as effective. Then again, for a campaign saving a lot of its firepower and campaign dollars for post-nominations, a big early showing has been part of the plan. So you take the good with the (potential) bad.
I'm also intrigued by the lead actress win for Patricia Arquette today. I'm sure the LA critics are patting themselves on the back for digging in on that (I see both arguments for her category placement, but ultimately think it's supporting, with Ellar Coltrane the true, solitary lead). However, what happens if that just muddies the waters in terms of perception by voters, leaving her ballots split two ways? I'm not saying that it could necessarily be so strong as to leave her without a nomination – I'd be shocked, particularly in this thin a year for the category – but it's just worth understanding how these things start to affect the race. Voters pay attention to these two critics groups, and particularly LA.
That said, good for Tom Hardy, but it would be sort of a surprise if he, even now, insinuated himself into the Best Actor conversation. This read as a “don't forget how good this guy was” thing to me more than anything else, and valid at that. But that field is crazy deep. Nevertheless, that's the job of the critics groups, I feel, to broaden that conversation, not shrink it. And LA has done that today with quirky wins like that.
But getting back to “Boyhood,” its domination so far, to me, serves to help “Birdman” a little bit. Movies like “The Imitation Game,” which are major Academy plays, are not critics movies. But “Birdman” is, and it's obviously been close with runner-up stuff. If it came out as a big force with tons of wins, I think it could have been even more harmful with the “what's the big whoop”-ers. But it hasn't. It's maintaining an even keel. It's highly present, but there's nothing overt or saturated there.
One area, though, where nothing can quite help “Birdman” is in the Best Supporting Actor race. Yeah, Edward Norton continues to come in right behind J.K. Simmons, but I imagine the Oscar win will be a cakewalk for the “Whiplash” star. When you ask around, well, let's just say Norton isn't the most popular guy in the industry. It's a shame, as I do think he deserves it, but I won't take anything away from Simmons. Dude's been in the trenches. Good on him for his moment.
Anyway, just some quick and dirty thoughts on where we're at. There will be tons more of these announcements over the next couple of weeks, and as ever, we'll keep annoyingly tedious track of them at your one-stop shop, The Circuit.
But do we think the runners up help Grand Budapest?
Forgive me if you’ve commented on this previously, but will you and Anne Thompson be doing any podcasts this year? I miss them terribly!
No, Jeff. Announced last year in final episode that we’re done with that. Sorry!
Anne Thompson is doing her podcasts with a colleague from INDIEWIRE on weekly basis, every friday.
Where do you see Marion falling in all of this? Sally Hawkins 2.0 or something else? Hindered by vote splitting?
(PS Not asking as one of her ALLCAPSOMGALLTHEAWARDS fans, haven’t seen either performance. )
If not Marion 2.0. #RustandBone
As far as “Boyhood”‘s critics award dominance goes, I agree that there are risks to this level of support, but given that it was tipped to be the critics’ favourite, underwhelming on that front would probably be more damaging to its Oscar prospects.
Hmm. I’m not so sure.
It makes sense, actually.
Last year was 12 Years a Slave.
This year will be 12 Years: a Movie.
“12 Years” was actually the movie’s original title until the success of “12 Years A Slave” made them change it.
Didn’t know that, interesting piece of trivia.
might become the first best picture winner that had to change its title because of these previous best picture winner ;)
I don’t think that’s true. I remember looking up the project on IMDB in 2012 or so, and it was called Boyhood then, too.
Either it’s true or Linklater is a liar:
[variety.com]
I like “Boyhood” as a title a lot better than “12 Years.”
Could be one of these “working title became permanent title” things. Doesn’t necessarily mean anyone’s lying.
Interesting point that this early attention to BOYHOOD could be more of a curse than a blessing.
Personally–and I know this is only tangentially related–I feel BOYHOOD is better than most of the recent Oscar winners. I don’t think it’s the year’s best film, and I haven’t seen most of the contenders, so I can’t say definitively that it deserves to win. But it certainly would be an excellent choice.
Goodfellas was also awarded best picture by the NYFCC and the LAFCA.
Indeed, furthering my point.
Brokeback Mountain too.
I think Boyhood will be nominated for Best Picture, Director, Supporting Actress and Screenplay. Maybe Supporting Actor and that’s it i think. I think that’s already settled.
Winning? That’s a whole other thing and no one really knows yet. Let’s just wait.
I’d say it stands a good chance at being nominated for Best Editing and, if today’s showing means anything, I think it has a good chance at winning the award too. They’ll respect the dedication.
I think Original Screenplay is going to be a battle of Birdman vs. Grand Budapest Hotel.
what do you mind by the imitation game not being a critics movie?
It’s a prestige biopic-kind of movie. That rarely hits home with critics. Also: TIG only has a metascore of 71 on metacritic (compare that with Boyhood’s 100 and Birdman’s 89, and there you go).
For me, this year is starting to look like 2008, when the drama was in the acting awards and Slumdog Millionaire quietly steamrolled. While I don’t disagree with your assessment that the early critics awards may be detrimental to Boyhood’s Oscar chances, especially given the controversy over whether the movie is actually good or is being overhyped because of the filmmaking behind it (for the record, I think it is the best movie of the year, regardless of technique), yet I just don’t see another movie gaining the lead. In the years you mentioned there were movies like Titanic and The King’s Speech that were just waiting in the sidelines, but this time there’s nobody like them. The Imitation Game has all the hallmarks of a classic Oscar bait (British production, WW2 theme, Harvey Weinstein), but it’s not getting much love from the critics or has a killer box office. Same for Unbroken. Birdman might challenge, but it feels too zany for the Academy’s taste, especially during the third reel. I venture that Selma is the movie with the best chance to challenge Boyhood, but it really needs a strong showing at the Globes and SAG. In the end I think Boyhood may eke out a win for BP (it is already way ahead in the key director and editing races).
While Boyhood was just ‘ok’ in my book, I get what you are saying…’but’…
Both Selma and The Imitation Game could become something like The Kings Speech. Imitation game actually is doing extremely well at the box office in limited release (best of the year, actually). General audiences also love it. Sounds like a possible Oscar champ to me. Then there’s Selma. It’ll do well at the box office. And critics like it. And it’s an ‘important’ Subject. Both are very viable and possible Best Picture winners. Birdman is not happening.
It’s early, but I am starting to think more and more that Selma could pull this off. Maybe a Best Director for Linklater and Best Picture for Selma? Just thinking out loud. It’s reviews have been very good and it will resonate with many. It certainly has the emotional component one typically sees in Oscar winners.
I agree Houston…Selma has strong critical reviews, plus it’s likely to play well at the box office. Couple that with its subject, and that’s hard to beat. Though, if Selma wins Best Picture, I think it’d be hard to give director to someone other than Duvaney. Now, if the Imitation Game wins Best Picture, I think Best Director to Linklater is much more likely…
Yeah, I agree that of all the others Selma is the most poised to win BP (I am looking forward to seeing it). It may also have a chance of winning director also as Ava DuVernay would become the first African-American to win best director (and only the second female director to win), so they have that angle to work with, as well as the picture being somewhat topical in light of the unfortunate deaths of black teenagers at the hands of police officers.
As Kris noted in another article, however, Paramount doesn’t seem to notice how strong a movie they have, so maybe more publicity would be in order.
I don’t really get it….do the critics REALLY think it’s the best movie of the year? Or are they rewarding it for its unprecedented scope and ambition?
As a movie, it was far too long mundane to really make any sort of impact on me.
We’ve certainly seen the pattern you suggest here play out before. As much as I love Boyhood and admire Linklater, I’ve often wondered if Academy members would actually take to it. I’ve had trouble seeing it as a Best Picture for a while for reasons I can’t quite articulate. Need more coffee I guess.
I’m just happy to see Grand Budapest being remembered. It remains my #1 for the year. I’m something of a slow convert to Wes Anderson–but Budapest finally hit it on all points for me. I adore the film. The surprise nomination that would make me happiest is Fiennes for Best Actor.
Great post, Kris. You definitely have a point in regards to Boyhood man and I totally agree with you. To me, Linklater’s latest film is a monumental cinematic achievement and deserves to win Best Picture this year but winning so many precursor awards in that category hasn’t turned that great before indeed. I’d prefer a Birdman win. Such an inspired and remarkably impressive piece of filmmaking. Just curious, do you think Inarritu’s film has more chances in the Best Picture category than Selma has? Because over the last few weeks there are many people who have turned the latter into Boyhood’s biggest rival.