RCA Records

Self-proclaimed hip-hop boy band Brockhampton announced they will be hitting the road in support of their latest album, Ginger. The Heaven Belongs To You tour will kick off in October and make several stops throughout North America.

Brockhampton’s tour announcement comes shortly after news of their set at Tyler The Creator’s 8th annual music festival Camp Flog Gnaw. On top of the festival announcement, the group recently released a music video to their single “Boy Bye,” the third track on Ginger.

Check out Brockhampton’s tour dates below.

10/26 – Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum

10/27 – Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater

10/30 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union Event Center

11/01 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren*

11/03 – Las Vegas, NV @ Day N Vegas

11/05 – Fresno, CA @ Rainbow Ballroom*

11/08 – Palo Alto, CA @ Frost Amphitheater*

11/09-11/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival

11/13 – San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theatre*

11/14 – Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Factory*

11/15 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater*

11/17 – New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore*

11/19 – Miami, FL @ The Fillmore*

11/20 – Altanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy*

11/22 – New York, NY @ Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden*

11/24 – Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena*

11/25 – Washington DC @ The Anthem*

11/27 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore*

11/29 – Toronto, ON @ Coca-Cola Coliseum*

11/30 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple*

12/03 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory*

12/04 – Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom*

12/6 – Chicago, IL @ Aragron Ballroom*

12/9 – Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom*

12/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Hollywood Palladium*

* = w/ slowthai

Tickets for their Heaven Belongs To You tour go on sale 8/29 at 10 am local time. Get them here.