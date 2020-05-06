While many musicians are coping in quarantine by performing their songs in livestreams on their social media accounts, The 1975’s Matty Healy is cooking up something different. The singer instead tapped fellow indie musicians, like Clairo and Phoebe Bridgers, to perform covers of his band’s music for a tribute livestream concert.

Healy is currently staging a takeover of UK’s The Face magazine. For their website, the singer had the chance to interview other musicians like Kim Gordon, Stevie Nicks, and Brian Eno. Now, the singer is teaming up with the magazine to invite some of his favorite artists to cover popular songs from The 1975’s discography for a virtual tribute night.

During the stream, Palewaves, Cavetown, Beabadoobee, and Gracie Abrams will kick off the concert with covers. Clairo will then be performing a rendition of the band’s song “Robbers.” Phoebe Bridgers will follow with a cover of “Girls” and Rina Sawayama will close out the stream by taking on “Love It If We Made It.”

Ahead of the livestream’s announcement, Healy opened up to The Face about their upcoming 22-track record, Notes On A Conditional Form: “I think that the question on this record is: can the center hold with all of this sh*t? Politically, economically, climate-wise — it feels like we’re getting under a lot of pressure. So there’s that on the record. And there’s also just a lot of personal stuff about me.”

The livestream kicks off 5/7 at 11 a.m. ET. Watch it here.