2nd Grade Release The Jangly New Single ‘Me & My Blue Angels’

Earlier this year, 2nd Grade — the goup consisting of members from Remember Sports, Free Cake For Every Creature, and Friendship — reissued their mixtape Wish You Were Here Tour. The band is already back with more material; they’re set to unveil their album Easy Listening later this month, and the jangly new single “Me & My Blue Angels” is out today.

“I wrote ‘Me & My Blue Angels’ about my band, but really it goes out to anyone who you trust 100% to have your back when the sh*t hits the fan,” said bandleader Peter Gill in a statement. “As a kid I would go to the air show in Brunswick, Maine and be awed by the sights and sounds of stunt planes overhead performing dangerous aerial fugues in tight formation. The melody and overall composition here are meant to emulate the force, grace, grandiosity, and technical precision of the Blue Angels’ flight paths.”

Though the song starts off with dark, deep chords, it immediately leads into a light, colorful sonic landscape. Gill’s vocals are optimistic and soft. At less than three minutes, the song doesn’t overstay its welcome. It is, in fact, easy listening. Check it out below.

<a href="https://2ndgrade.bandcamp.com/album/easy-listening">Easy Listening by 2nd Grade</a>

Easy Listening is out 9/30 via Double Double Whammy. Pre-order it here.