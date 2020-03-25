Indie Mixtape 20: Addy Does Not Like ‘The Rise Of Skywalker’

We’ll always have a soft spot of tried and true DIY music. Addy’s debut full-length album Eclipse was recorded entirely in home studios, which creates a unique flexibility in the album’s sound that is truly discernible in the music. On Eclipse, Adam Watkins utilizes a variety of instruments to create soundscapes and other generally pleasant sounds that are rooted in a sense of melancholy.

To celebrate the new album, Watkins sat down to talk Star Wars, Neil Young, and Spotify Radio in the latest Indie Mixtape 20 Q&A.

What are four words you would use to describe your music?

beep boop yee haw OR friendship soft twang sun-kissed.

It’s 2050 and the world hasn’t ended and people are still listening to your music. How would you like it to be remembered?

I think I try to make things that feel earnest. If somehow people are listening to my music that many years from now, having it remembered as such would be incredibly satisfying.

What’s your favorite city in the world to perform?

At this point I’ve mostly played up the East Coast and have had some really nice shows in New York the past few visits. That may be an obvious answer but the band has friends and family there and there’s a scene for everything so if you can find your people it’s a great feeling.

Who’s the person who has most inspired your work, and why?

I don’t know if there’s a single person but there is a Sontag quote that sticks with me in a very powerful way “.. the greatest art seems secreted, not constructed.”

Where did you eat the best meal of your life?

Probably this sushi restaurant called Sugarfish. There’s a few in LA and NY. I consider myself vegetarian but will break for sushi and it’s hands down the best sushi I’ve had in my life.

What album do you know every word to?

I’m sure there’s a slightly embarrassing answer of lyrics that never left my teenage brain like a Switchfoot album but it’s been a while since I tested that. Harvest by Neil Young may be more tried and true for me though.

What was the best concert you’ve ever attended?

Quite possibly seeing Big Thief last year, they are simply the best band.

What is the best outfit for performing and why?

I can’t say I’ve determined a best but I often wear my pair of overalls which are quite roomy so perhaps that helps.

Who’s your favorite person to follow on Twitter and/or Instagram?

My bf Mack: @allbageldiet .

What’s your most frequently played song in the van on tour?

Last tour we ripped this song “Beacon Hill” by Judie Tsukie just about every time we were in the car, but pretty quickly we shamelessly deteriorate to something like Matchbox 20.

What’s the last thing you Googled?

uncut gems meme.

What album makes for the perfect gift?

Who am I giving it to?

Where’s the weirdest place you’ve ever crashed while on tour?

In Vermont one year we slept in a band’s practice space pretty far from town. It was this big cold warehouse type building and I ended up using the sound panels as both a mattress and a blanket.

What’s the story behind your first or favorite tattoo?

My favorite tattoo is probably this stick and poke whale I have on my left arm. There’s no real story behind it I just love whales and I love getting to look at him and his cute and strange whale body all the time.

What artists keep you from flipping the channel on the radio?

I guess the closest thing I do to radio is Spotify radio and that algorithm knows me so it plays Kate Bush and I cannot refuse.

What’s the nicest thing anyone has ever done for you?

This is loaded. I will say a something I think is very nice is when someone leaves a sweet note/letter for me, I’m a sucker for it.

What’s one piece of advice you’d go back in time to give to your 18-year-old self?

This is even more loaded. Pretty happy with how a lot of things have turned out thus far even if it wasn’t what I wanted at the time. I worked for a whole year before I went to college and though I needed to save up money I’d probably tell barely adult me to go on a long road trip and just enjoy that time a bit more before starting my life in the never ending 40+ hour work week machine.

What’s the last show you went to?

Adult Mom / Palehound.

What movie can you not resist watching when it’s on TV?

Probably any Star Wars movie that’s not Episode 9.

What would you cook if Kanye were coming to your house for dinner?

Honestly I’m probably serving him takeout, and I like to think I can cook pretty well.

