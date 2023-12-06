Big Thief‘s Adrianne Lenker is gearing up to release her fourth album as a solo vocalist. The album is set to arrive next year, and ahead of its release, Lenker has shared a new single, “Ruined.”

Driven by a melancholy, forlorn piano, Lenker finds herself searching for answers amid a harrowing heartbreak.

“So much coming through, every hour too / Can’t get enough of you / You come around, I’m ruined / You come around, I’m ruined,” she sings on the song’s chorus.

In the song’s accompanying video, Lenker is seen making her way through the woods, on a quest to rebuild and find herself.

“This song has been a quiet beacon for me,” said Lenker in a statement. “It may contain the essence of the gift of romantic love but it’s mostly about something much bigger.”

Beginning next March, Lenker will embark on a tour, hitting venues in North America and Europe. Tickets will be available for purchase through Lenker’s official website beginning Friday, December 8.

You can listen to “Ruined” above and see the list of tour dates below.

03/21/2024 — Knoxville, TN @ Big Ears

04/19/2024 — Galway, IE @ The Black Box*

04/20/2024 — Kilkenny, IE @ St. Canice’s Cathedral*

04/21/2024 — Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street*

04/24/2024 — Glasgow, UK @ Old Fruitmarket+

04/25/2024 — Manchester, UK @ The Hall at Aviva Studios+

04/27/2024 — London, UK @ Barbican Centre=

04/29/2024 — Bristol, UK @ Bristol Beacon+

05/02/2024 — Paris, FR @ Le Trianon+

05/03/2024 — Brussels, BE @ Cirque Royale+

05/05/2024 — Amsterdam, NL @ The Concertgebouw=

05/06/2024 — Berlin, DE @ Admiralspalast=

05/07/2024 — Hamburg, DE @ Kampnagel =

05/10/2024 — Copenhagen, DK @ The Royal Danish Academy of Music =

05/11/2024 — Stockholm, SE @ Berns =

05/12/2024 — Oslo, NO @ Chateau Neuf =

* w/ Ellie O’Neill

+ w/ Nick Hakim

= w/ Twain