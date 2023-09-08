Who Is Opening Aerosmith’s ‘Peace Out — The Farewell Tour?’

It’s the end of an era. Aerosmith is currently on the road for their Peace Out Tour, which will evidently mark their farewell.

The Peace Out Tour kicked off last Saturday (September 2) in Philadelphia, and will wrap in Montreal in January. Opening for Aerosmith is The Black Crowes, who hail from Atlanta, Georgia.

The band formed in the ’80s, however, they broke through in 1990 with their debut album, Shake Your Money Maker. The album spawned hits like “Hard to Handle”, “She Talks to Angels” and “Jealous Again.”

Over the course of their career, which spans nearly four decades, The Black Crowes have undergone several line-up changes. On this particular tour, the band will comprise of founding members, singer Chris Robinson and guitarist Rich Robinson, along with returning bassist Sven Pipien.

Pipien played with the band live from 1997 up until the band’s hiatus in 2015.

Thus far, the band has performed mostly songs from Shake Your Money Maker and, their follow-up album The Southern Harmony And Musical Companion, per Blabbermouth.

You can see their reported setlist below.

1. “Sting Me”

2. “Kickin’ My Heart Around”

3. “Twice As Hard”

4. “Thick N’ Thin”

5. “By Your Side”

6. “Soul Singing”

7. “Hard To Handle (Otis Redding cover)”

8. “Thorn In My Pride”

9. “She Talks To Angels”

10. “Jealous Again”

11. “Remedy”