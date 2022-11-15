There have been tons of great reunions this year: My Chemical Romance, Algernon Cadwallader, Elliott, and more. On top of that, more nostalgia festivals keep popping up. Now, AFI are joining in on the fun with the announcement of a 20th anniversary show for their album Sing It Sorrow, which will be played in full, in Los Angeles.

The concert will take place March 11 at The Kia Forum, and it features an impressive roster of openers: Jawbreaker, Chelsea Wolfe, and Choir Boy. Earlier this year, Jawbreaker embarked on a 25th anniversary for their classic LP Dear You.

About album-based shows, Jawbreaker’s Blake Schwarzenbach told Uproxx, “It’s not a genre I’m drawn to, we were lucky enough to be at Riot Fest when Dinosaur Jr. was doing You’re Living All Over Me, just by chance and that was great. I grew up with that record, so seeing it performed was a blast. We’re trying to figure out the format — we’re going to play the entire record but that doesn’t mean we’re going to play it in order. I haven’t seen enough to know this for sure, but I figure we can do what we want as long as we fulfill the obligation to play the whole record.”

Tickets go on sale Friday, November 18. Look here for more information.