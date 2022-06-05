Alec John Such, Bon Jovi’s Founding Bassist, Is Dead At 70

Back in 1983, Bon Jovi joined forces as a band and the rest is history. Since then the band would go on to release 15 albums and win multiple awards along the way including one Grammy in 2007 and two MTV VMAs, one in 1987 and the MTV Video Vanguard Award in 1991. Nearly four decades after the group’s formation, the band was hit with sad news. Its founding bassist and former member Alec John Such passed away at the age of 70. The band shared the news in a statement that they posted on their social media pages on Sunday.

“We are heartbroken to hear the news of the passing of our dear friend Alec John Such,” the statement read. “He was an original. As a founding member of Bon Jovi, Alec was integral to the formation of the band. To be honest, we found our way to each other thru him — He was a childhood friend of Tico [Torres] and brought Richie [Sambora] to see us perform.”

The message concluded, “Alec was always wild and full of life. Today these special memories bring a smile to my face and a tear to my eye. We will miss him dearly.”

A cause of death for John Such was not revealed at the time of the announcement. John Such only appeared on Bon Jovi’s first six albums, including 1986’s Slippery When Wet which is home to their signature songs “Livin’ on a Prayer” and “Wanted Dead or Alive.” In 1994, John Such said he was burnt out and announced his departure from Bon Jovi. He was then replaced by Hugh McDonald. In 2018, John Such was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame alongside Jon Bon Jovi, Richie Sambora, Tico Torres, and David Bryan.

You can Bon Jovi’s statement in the post above.