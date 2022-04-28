One of the best things about TV singing shows is the way different contestants have second and third lives after their initial appearances. One such former TV singing contestant who is now entering a new iteration is Kelly Clarkson, the very first winner of American Idol, who has become a bonafide pop star. And recently, since her days of releasing albums and touring have petered out a bit, the singer has pivoted to something we all knew she was great at — being on TV.

Hosting The Kelly Clarkson Show, this diva with the pipes to pull off all kinds of “Kellyoke” covers is also having other musicians on the show to perform from time to time. This week, she hosted Michelle Zauner, aka Japanese Breakfast, who is not only an award-winning musician and still touring behind her excellent 2021 album, Jubilee, but also a New York Times best-selling author for her memoir, Crying In H Mart. For her appearance on Kelly’s show, Japanese Breakfast was in full form as a performer, giving a rendition of “Be Sweet” that might just be the reminder you need to return to Jubilee for a few more listens. Check out her performance on the show up top, and a brief interview with Kelly below.