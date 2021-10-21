The last we heard from Alex Lahey, the Australian rocker was writing a song for the soundtrack to Netflix’s biggest animated release of all time, The Mitchells Vs. The Machines. Now back to share some new music of her own, Lahey returns with the power pop track “Spike The Punch.”

The track, which teems with energy, was produced by Grammy Award winner Carlos de la Garza, who has worked with the likes of Paramore, Hayley Williams, Cherry Glazerr, and Best Coast. In a statement about her new single, Lahey describes the song’s theme:

“‘Spike The Punch’ is a song about the fun that comes with self-sabotage and reckless abandon. It’s big, it’s loud, it’s fun, it’s its own beast. There are some super sinister tones in there rubbing up against really bright anime style guitar harmonies (guitarmonies, anyone?..) and shout choruses. ‘Spike’ feels like a raucous bookend to navigating these cruelly unpredictable times. Touch wood.”

The visual was directed by Matt Sav and features a performance by Matthew Pope, who goes from sporting a business suit to rocking out in heels and drag. Of the video, Lahey said, “The ‘Spike The Punch’ video is perhaps my favorite video I’ve ever been a part of. I’m incredibly grateful to Matt Sav and his team for pulling this together while I’ve been locked down in Melbourne. Matt and I spoke about how we wanted to capture a sense of freedom, fluidity and fun in this video along with hurtling forward momentum. Matt Pope, the brilliant performer who stars in the video, completely harnesses the direction and puts on a hell of a show. It gives me chills every time I press play.”

Watch Lahey’s “Spike The Punch” video above.

