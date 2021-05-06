Towards the end of last year, Alex Lahey released “Merry Christmas (I Don’t Want To Fight Tonight),” a yuletide track that was good. Five months later the Australian singer is back with new music: “On My Way,” a track that appears on the soundtrack for the Netflix film The Mitchells Vs. The Machines. She’s one of many artists who appear on the soundtrack, including Los Campesinos!, Sigur Rós, Talking Heads, Grimes, Le Tigre, BTS.

The singer also recently shared a cover of Faith Hill’s classic 1998 song “This Kiss,” which turns the country-pop song into a modern indie effort. “For years, I’ve had this big idea of doing an indie rock cover of Faith Hill’s ‘This Kiss,'” Lahey said in a statement. “Two key changes, that iconic chorus, a million vocal harmonies — what more could you want? It was such a treat pulling this together with my mates Oscar and Jess as we navigated the depths of Melbourne’s lockdown last year.”

Lahey also planned to go on a brief tour of the United States’ West Coast in the middle of 2020, but of course, the pandemic forced her to cancel it.

You can watch the video for “On My Way” above.