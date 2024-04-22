Here Is The Alvvays Merch Available At Their 2024 US Spring Tour

Indie-pop band Alvvays is on on their 2024 North American tour and thanks to the users of Reddit, we now know what kind of merch they’re offering for fans who wish to show their support by attending and taking home a souvenir or two. According to a photo of the merch table posted to the Alvvays subreddit, there are four T-shirt options, one long-sleeve, a hoodie, socks, a tote bag, and of course, vinyl of the group’s albums. The user who posted the photo reports they also have CDs and cassettes, but it “varies from venue to venue.” You can see the options and prices below. Check out the setlist here.
Hoodie – $50
“Apple pocket” tee – $35
“Blue Rev” tee – $35
“Blue Reve” pocket tee – $40
“Band drawing” tee – $35
“Little guy” long sleeve – $40
Socks – $20
Canvas tote – $25
Tour Dates
04/22/2024 — Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theater
04/24/2024 — Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
04/25/2024 — Kansas City, MO @ The Truman
05/01/2024 — Tampa, FL @ The Ritz Ybor
05/02/2024 — Orlando, FL @ The Plaza Live
05/03/2024 — Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre
05/04/2024 — Charlotte, NC @ The Underground
05/06/2024 — Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom
05/07/2024 — St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
05/09/2024 — Fort Collins, CO @ Aggie Theatre
05/10-05/12/2024 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Block Party
05/11/2024 — Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl
05/13/2024 — Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades
05/16/2024 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
05/17/2024 — Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre