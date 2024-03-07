Amen Dunes, the project of Damon McMahon, is releasing a new album Death Jokes, which is set to drop in May. McMahon has now provided fans with a glimpse of the project by putting out a song called “Boys.”

The record marks his first full release since 2018’s Freedom. “‘Boys’ is another interstitial character portrait, this time about outcasts, ‘bad kids,’ and seeing things from their side: ‘Everything you’ve done, it’s been done to you too,'” McMahon shared about the song in a statement.

Overall, “Boys” is propelled by an indie rock instrumental that layers the drums and vocals to create an eerie and psychedelic effect.

There was also a music video released with the song, which was directed by Steven Brahms. This taps into the same mysterious aspects that grab the listeners’ attention. Throughout the video, chaos starts as the boys tear the living room apart.

“We only had one shot to destroy the room,” says Brahms. “The guys in the video gave us such an authentic look and flow. Everyone on the crew was buzzing after the shoot and we knew we had something special. Destruction can be very cathartic.”

Check out “Boys” above.

Death Jokes is out 5/10 via Sub Pop. Find more information here.