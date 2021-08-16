Angel Olsen recently announced plans to release an ’80s cover EP called Aisles. With that, she’s shared covers of Laura Branigan’s “Gloria” and Men Without Hats’ “The Safety Dance.” Now, we’ve got a stirring, slightly eerie cover of Billy Idol‘s 1984 single “Eyes Without A Face,” produced with Adam McDaniel. Check it out above.

“I know it’s not really in my history to do something unintentional or just for the hell of it, but my connection to these songs is pretty straightforward,” Olsen said of the EP in a statement. “I just wanted to have a little fun and be a little more spontaneous, and I think I needed to remember that I could!”

Olsen has also been in the news lately promoting her duet with Sharon Van Etten, “Like I Used To,” which the duo performed earlier in the month on Jimmy Kimmel Live! “My goal is to write four more songs in the next two months,” Olsen told Van Etten back in May in Interview Magazine. “I already have like 12 songs written that I wrote in 2020. Everyone’s going to be coming out with a record at the same time because we’ve all been on hold. I’m just trying to figure out the timing of everything. But yeah, my goal is to continue writing more over the next two months and then record as soon as possible, maybe in July, but we’ll see. That way I can be on tour in the spring of 2022. Who knows?”

Olsen’s Aisles EP is out digitally 8/20 and physically 9/24 via somethingsonic and Jagjaguwar. Pre-order it here.