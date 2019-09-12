Angel Olsen’s Picturesque ‘Lark’ Video Is A Cathartic Cool-Down

Angel Olsen hasn’t released a new album since 2016’s My Woman, but that’s about to change. She recently announced that her fourth album is called All Mirrors and it will be out on October 4. At the time, she shared the title track, and now she has returned with a clip for the album-opening song “Lark.”

The video (directed by Ashley Connor, who also helmed the “All Mirrors” video) begins with Olsen storming out of a house after an argument, and from there she goes on a relieving and aesthetically pleasing journey in a variety of breathtaking natural environments.

Olsen says of the song:

“‘Lark’ is a song that took many years to finish. The disjointed feelings and verses of this song began to make sense as a way for me to exercise a kind of journey through grieving, a kind of personal struggle. The message of the song developed at first from an argument I once had with someone about trust and support. Later, I pulled from recurring themes in my life as a musician and as a human that dreams for a living. It’s easy to promise the world to those we love, but what about when our dreams change and values split?”

Olsen previously said that her original plan was to release a solo version and a more fleshed out version of All Mirrors, but she eventually realized she “needed to separate these two records and release All Mirrors in its heaviest form.” She also added, “It was impossible for me to deny how powerful and surprising the songs had become. The truth is that I may have never allowed this much sonic change in the first place had I not already made an account of the same songs in their purest form.”

Watch the video for “Lark” above, and find the tracklist for All Mirrors (as well as Olsen’s upcoming tour dates) here.

All Mirrors is out 10/4 via Jagjaguwar. Pre-order it here.