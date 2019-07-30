A couple months ago, Angel Olsen announced her first full-band tour since 2017, which seemed like a strong indication that an album announcement was coming soon. Now that news has been made official, as Olsen has revealed that All Mirrors will be out on October 4 via Jagjaguwar. She also shared a video for the title track, a dark alternative single that takes an epic journey over the course of nearly five minutes.

Olsen said of the track, “I chose this one as the title because I liked the theme: the theme of how we are all mirrors to and for each other. Even if that is not all of it, there is always an element of projection in what we’d like to see in people and scenarios and in the way we see ourselves in those scenarios, with those people.”

Olsen’s original plan was to release two versions of this album: One full of solo recordings and another featuring more fleshed out, full band versions of the same songs. Olsen eventually realized, though, that she “needed to separate these two records and release All Mirrors in its heaviest form.” She added, “It was impossible for me to deny how powerful and surprising the songs had become. The truth is that I may have never allowed this much sonic change in the first place had I not already made an account of the same songs in their purest form.”

Watch the video for “All Mirrors” above, and check out the All Mirrors art and tracklist below. Olsen also announced additional tour dates, so find her upcoming dates below.

Jagjaguwar

1. “Lark”

2. “All Mirrors”

3. “Too Easy”

4. “New Love Cassette”

5. “Spring”

6. “What It Is”

7. “Impasse”

8. “Tonight”

9. “Summer”

10. “Endgame”

11. “Chance”

10/28/2019 — Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom &

10/30/2019 — Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Lanes *

10/31/2019 — Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall *

11/01/2019 — Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre *

11/04/2019 — Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse *

11/05/2019 — New Orleans, LA @ Civic Theatre *

11/07/2019 — Austin, TX @ Stubb’s (Levitation) *

11/08/2019 — Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater *

11/09/2019 — Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion *

11/10/2019 — Lawrence, KS @ The Granada *

11/12/2019 — Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue *

11/13/2019 — Madison, WI @ The Sylvee *

11/14/2019 — Chicago, IL @ The Riviera Theatre *

11/15/2019 — Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre *

11/16/2019 — Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre *

11/18/2019 — Montreal, QC @ mTelus *

11/19/2019 — Boston, MA @ Royale *

11/22/2019 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel *

11/23/2019 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel ^

12/02/2019 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren *

12/03/2019 — San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park *

12/05/2019 — Los Angeles, CA @ Palace Theater *

12/06/2019 — Los Angeles, CA @ Palace Theater #

12/07/2019 — Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater *

12/09/2019 — Portland, OR @ Roseland *

12/10/2019 — Vancouver, BC @ The Orpheum Theatre *

12/11/2019 — Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre *

12/13/2019 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot *

12/14/2019 — Denver, CO @ The Gothic Theatre *

12/15/2019 — Denver, CO @ The Gothic Theatre *

01/23/2020 — Lisbon, PT @ Capitólio

01/24/2020 — Porto, PT @ Hard Club

01/25/2020 — Madrid, ES @ Sala BUT

01/26/2020 — Barcelona, ES @ Sala Razzmatazz

01/28/2020 — Geneva, CH @ Festival Antigel

01/29/2020 — Munich, DE @ Kammerspiele

01/30/2020 — Berlin, DE @ Huxleys Neue Welt

01/31/2020 — Copenhagen, DK @ Vega

02/01/2020 — Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller

02/03/2020 — Stockholm, SE @ Vasateatern

02/04/2020 — Gothenburg, SE @ Pustervik

02/05/2020 — Hamburg, DE @ Gruenspan

02/06/2020 — Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

02/07/2020 — Antwerp, BE @ De Roma

02/08/2020 — Paris, FR @ La Cigale

02/10/2020 — Bristol, UK @ SWX

02/11/2020 — London, UK @ Eventim Apollo

02/13/2020 — Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz

02/14/2020 — Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland Ballroom

* with Vagabon

^ with Madi Diaz

# with Rodrigo Amarante

& with Lean Year

All Mirors is out 10/4 via Jagjaguwar. Pre-order it here.