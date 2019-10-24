Indie Mixtape 20: Anna Meredith Makes Her Own Rules

If you don’t know Anna Meredith’s name, you probably know her music from Bo Burnham’s award winning 2018 film Eighth Grade, just the latest entry in her fascinating career path. Fibs is her first new work since the film’s soundtrack, and hones in on the frantic synth patterns that makes her music so intriguing and impressive. It’s a perfect soundtrack to a manic schedule, which doesn’t sound fun, but it somehow is.

In anticipation of the new record, which is out October 25, Meredith sat down to talk Childish Gambino, her favorite Toms, and camping under the stage at Glastonbury in the latest Indie Mixtape 20 Q&A.

What are four words you would use to describe your music?

Bombastic, irreverent, joyful, directional.

It’s 2050 and the world hasn’t ended and people are still listening to your music. How would you like it to be remembered?

Just a giant geek from back in the day who tried really hard to filter out external factors and make music under her own rules.

What’s your favorite city in the world to perform?

We did a memorable gig in Reykjavik and I can’t wait to go back!

Who’s the person who has most inspired your work, and why?

I’m hugely indebted to the other four members of my band – being able to bounce ideas for both band stuff and other material of them is just invaluable.

Where did you eat the best meal of your life?

I like to live in constant hope that the best meal of my life is ahead of me. Ate some amazing vegan ramen in Tokyo that I can’t stop dribbling/reminiscing about.

What album do you know every word to?

If you could find the tape that I (illegally) recorded the Top 40 chart show off the radio to accompany my paper round on my walkman from about 1993, I would know that particular week’s chart backwards. (I only had the 1 tape.)

What was the best concert you’ve ever attended?

Hmmm, tricky. I recently saw Childish Gambino and was blown away.

What is the best outfit for performing and why?

Yet to actually implement this for me and my band, but SOMETHING BREATHABLE!

Who’s your favorite person to follow on Twitter and/or Instagram?

Recently followed @aleia on Instagram, who has recently being making immaculate creepy miniature sets for snails and frogs which I can’t get enough of.

What’s your most frequently played song in the van on tour?

MC Miker G & DJ Sven – “Holiday Rap”

What’s the last thing you Googled?

Tips for taking out the Mini-Boss in the bit of Zelda: Breath of the Wild I’m addicted to.

What album makes for the perfect gift?

A recording of Sibelius Seventh Symphony.

Where’s the weirdest place you’ve ever crashed while on tour?

Camping basically under the stage we were playing on the next day in Glastonbury.

What’s the story behind your first or favorite tattoo?

Still gearing up for my first.

What artists keep you from flipping the channel on the radio?

Loving FKA Twigs and Jenny Hval at the moment.

What’s the nicest thing anyone has ever done for you?

My pals put on a surprise gig for my birthday where they arranged loads of the songs I love and sang them with my band (and I got to close out the night drunkenly squeaking out “Total Eclipse of the Heart”). It was a total surprise and I still well up thinking about it!

What’s one piece of advice you’d go back in time to give to your 18-year-old self?

Try to worry less… (and good luck with that)

What’s the last show you went to?

Metronomy.

What movie can you not resist watching when it’s on TV?

Anything by either Toms (Cruise or Hanks).

What would you cook if Kanye were coming to your house for dinner?

I think underplay it… maybe just 3 courses of toast…

Fibs is out October 25. Pre-order it here and check out Meredith’s upcoming tour dates.