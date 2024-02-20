Another Michael officially announced their new album, Pick Me Up, Turn Me Upside Down, and treated fans to a new single from it, “Is There A World?.” The piano-driven track provides five minutes of showing off the band’s songwriting skills.

“I think good songs are just ones you can find yourself bringing with you all your life no matter where it takes you,” the band’s vocalist and guitarist, Michael Doherty, shared in a statement.

Along with the new music, fans will get the chance to hear some of it live pretty soon, as Another Michael will kick off a North American tour in May.

Check out Another Michael’s “Is There A World?” above. Continue scrolling for their album art and tracklist, along with their upcoming tour dates.