Another Michael officially announced their new album, Pick Me Up, Turn Me Upside Down, and treated fans to a new single from it, “Is There A World?.” The piano-driven track provides five minutes of showing off the band’s songwriting skills.
“I think good songs are just ones you can find yourself bringing with you all your life no matter where it takes you,” the band’s vocalist and guitarist, Michael Doherty, shared in a statement.
Along with the new music, fans will get the chance to hear some of it live pretty soon, as Another Michael will kick off a North American tour in May.
Check out Another Michael’s “Is There A World?” above. Continue scrolling for their album art and tracklist, along with their upcoming tour dates.
Another Michael’s Pick Me Up, Turn Me Upside Down Album Artwork
Another Michael’s Pick Me Up, Turn Me Upside Down Album Tracklist
1. “I’ve Come Around To That”
2. “Seafood”
3. “Mudslide”
4. “Is There A World?”
5. “I’m Your Roommate”
6. “Another Reindeer”
7. “Pick Me Up, Turn Me Upside Down”
8. “Maureen”
9. “I’m Not Mad Anymore”
10. “The Diner’s Spoon”
11. “Like I Won A Car”
Another Michael’s 2024 Tour Dates
05/15 — Troy, NY @ No Fun
05/16 — Buffalo, NY @ Mohawk Place
05/17 — Toronto, ON @ The Baby G
05/18 — Montreal, QC @ Pouzza Festival
05/19 — Portland, ME @ Oxbrow Brewing
05/21 — Somerville, MA @ The Rockwell
05/22 — Brooklyn, NY @ The Sultan Room
05/24 — Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s
05/25 — Washington, DC @ Pie Shop
05/26 — Raleigh, NC @ Kings
05/28 — Atlanta, GA @ 529
05/29 — Nashville, TN @ Drkmttr
05/31 — Chicago, IL @ Schuba’s
06/01 — Hamtramck, MI @ New Dodge Lounge *
06/02 — Columbus, OH @ The Basement
06/04 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Bottlerocket
Pick Me Up, Turn Me Upside Down is out 5/31 via Run For Cover. Find more information here.