Another Michael is dropping a lot of news today, as the band unveils that they have not one but two new albums on the horizon. The first, Wishes To Fulfill, will arrive this fall, and the second — Pick Me Up, Turn Me Upside Down — can be expected early in 2024.

In celebration, the band shared the music video for “Angel” from this year’s album and the title track of the 2024 release. Details on the latter are still being set regarding the tracklist and cover art.

“Music is a medium of communication,” the band’s bassist/co-producer Nick Sebastiano shared. “It’s not a purposeful decision to talk about music in our songs but it just inherently means so much to us. If something makes your heart sing, the audience is going to hear it.”

Check out “Angel” and “Pick Me Up, Turn Me Upside Down” above. Below, find the complete Wishes To Fulfill tracklist and cover art, as well as the band’s upcoming tour dates opening for Ratboys and other shows.

1. “Guitars”

2. “Candle”

3. “Angel”

4. “Baseball Player”

5. “Research”

6. “Water Pressure”

7. “Common Ground”

8. “Wishes To Fulfill”

9. “Piano Lessons”

07/15 — Philadelphia, PA @ Love City Brewing

10/19 — Omaha, NE @ Reverb

10/21 — Denver, CO @ Globe Hall

10/22 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court

10/24 — Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou’s

10/25 — Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

10/27 — San Francisco, CA @ Cafe Du Nord

10/28 — Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room

10/29 — San Diego, CA @ The Loft at UCSD

10/30 — Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room

10/31 — Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

11/02 — San Antonio. TX @ Paper Tiger Small Room

11/03 — Austin, TX @ Empire Control Room

11/04 — Dallas, TX @ Club Dada

Wishes To Fulfill is out 9/22 via Run For Cover. Find more information here.