Another Michael is dropping a lot of news today, as the band unveils that they have not one but two new albums on the horizon. The first, Wishes To Fulfill, will arrive this fall, and the second — Pick Me Up, Turn Me Upside Down — can be expected early in 2024.
In celebration, the band shared the music video for “Angel” from this year’s album and the title track of the 2024 release. Details on the latter are still being set regarding the tracklist and cover art.
“Music is a medium of communication,” the band’s bassist/co-producer Nick Sebastiano shared. “It’s not a purposeful decision to talk about music in our songs but it just inherently means so much to us. If something makes your heart sing, the audience is going to hear it.”
Check out “Angel” and “Pick Me Up, Turn Me Upside Down” above. Below, find the complete Wishes To Fulfill tracklist and cover art, as well as the band’s upcoming tour dates opening for Ratboys and other shows.
1. “Guitars”
2. “Candle”
3. “Angel”
4. “Baseball Player”
5. “Research”
6. “Water Pressure”
7. “Common Ground”
8. “Wishes To Fulfill”
9. “Piano Lessons”
07/15 — Philadelphia, PA @ Love City Brewing
10/19 — Omaha, NE @ Reverb
10/21 — Denver, CO @ Globe Hall
10/22 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court
10/24 — Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou’s
10/25 — Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios
10/27 — San Francisco, CA @ Cafe Du Nord
10/28 — Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room
10/29 — San Diego, CA @ The Loft at UCSD
10/30 — Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room
10/31 — Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar
11/02 — San Antonio. TX @ Paper Tiger Small Room
11/03 — Austin, TX @ Empire Control Room
11/04 — Dallas, TX @ Club Dada
Wishes To Fulfill is out 9/22 via Run For Cover. Find more information here.