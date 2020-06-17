Boundary-pushing Venezuelan producer Arca is gearing up to release her record Kick I next week, which boasts unexpected features from artists like Björk and Rosalía. So far, Arca has shared the singles “Nonbinary” and “Time” from the album. Now, the producer offers another glimpse of her experimental sound with “Mequetrefe.”

“Mequetrefe” is a slang word that Arca would hear growing up in Venezuela. The word was commonly used in a derogatory way towards men, but here, Arca reclaims the phrase, flipping the script on its colloquial use to instead portray a new archetype of masculinity. In a statement, Arca shares that she wants the word to bring forth tender imagery: “The song ‘Mequetrefe’ invokes the tenderness behind expressing who you are without shame, and the confidence and bravery it requires, because expression of gender-nonconforming self-states in a public space can often result in static within your environment.”

Along with gearing up for her album’s release, Arca is finding unique ways to stay engaged with fans. The producer recently unveiled a giveaway contest through her social media. Fans who pre-save her album on streaming services can enter to win the black, glittery heels she wore in her 2017 video accompanying the track “Anoche.”

Listen to “Mequetrefe” above.

Kick I is out 6/26 via XL. Pre-order it here.