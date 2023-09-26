The little soft machine that is recording artist Arlo Parks has set their cooordinates to chart a course to the United States. Today (September 26) in conjunction with the release of her Ameya-directed video for “Purple Phase,” she announced that her My Soft Machine Tour would makes stops across North America.
The tour initially began on September 13 in Amsterdam. However, the North American wing won’t begin until February 29 when Parks, alongside special guest Chloe George, set roots in San Diego, California. Last September, due to mental health reasons, Parks decided to cancel several performances in the US. Now, it seems like the musician is in a better place and ready to make up for lost times.
Parks’ My Soft Machine album has received high praise from fans. The record “Purple Phase” appears on the project. Watch the official video for the single above.
Arlo Parks’ fan pre-sale began today (September 26). General ticket sales will start on Friday at 10 am local time. Find more information here. View the full My Soft Machine Tour schedule below.
10/01/2023 — Washington, DC @ All Things Go Festival
02/29/2024 — San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
03/02/2024 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
03/05/2024 — Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
03/07/2024 — Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
03/08/2024 — Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
03/09/2024 — Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
03/12/2024 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
03/13/2024 — Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
03/15/2024 — Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
03/16/2024 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
03/19/2024 — Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
03/20/2024 — Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade (Heaven)
03/22/2024 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
03/25/2024 — Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall
03/26/2024 — Montreal, QC @ Théâtre Beanfield
03/28/2024 — Boston, MA @ Royale
03/29/2024 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
04/02/2024 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel