The little soft machine that is recording artist Arlo Parks has set their cooordinates to chart a course to the United States. Today (September 26) in conjunction with the release of her Ameya-directed video for “Purple Phase,” she announced that her My Soft Machine Tour would makes stops across North America.

The tour initially began on September 13 in Amsterdam. However, the North American wing won’t begin until February 29 when Parks, alongside special guest Chloe George, set roots in San Diego, California. Last September, due to mental health reasons, Parks decided to cancel several performances in the US. Now, it seems like the musician is in a better place and ready to make up for lost times.

Parks’ My Soft Machine album has received high praise from fans. The record “Purple Phase” appears on the project. Watch the official video for the single above.

Arlo Parks’ fan pre-sale began today (September 26). General ticket sales will start on Friday at 10 am local time. Find more information here. View the full My Soft Machine Tour schedule below.

10/01/2023 — Washington, DC @ All Things Go Festival

02/29/2024 — San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

03/02/2024 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

03/05/2024 — Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

03/07/2024 — Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

03/08/2024 — Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

03/09/2024 — Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

03/12/2024 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

03/13/2024 — Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

03/15/2024 — Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

03/16/2024 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

03/19/2024 — Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

03/20/2024 — Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade (Heaven)

03/22/2024 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

03/25/2024 — Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall

03/26/2024 — Montreal, QC @ Théâtre Beanfield

03/28/2024 — Boston, MA @ Royale

03/29/2024 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

04/02/2024 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel