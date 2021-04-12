Arlo Parks Will Embark On Her First North American Tour This Fall

Over the past year, lists of tour dates that hadn’t been canceled have seemed like relics. Live shows are slowly starting to come back, though, and now, Arlo Parks (who is fresh off a Late Late Show performance) has announced a string of North American concerts for this fall. This will be her first North American tour.
Sharing the list of dates, Parks wrote, “I’m coming to North America!!! This has been a little dream of mine for a while now and I’m so excited to hop the pond and share space with you all in a real way.”
Find Parks’ upcoming tour dates below.
09/21 — Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right
09/22 — Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall Of Williamsburg
09/25 — Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall
09/26 — Montreal, QC @ Le Petit Campus
09/28 — Toronto, ON @ Mod Club Theatre
09/29 — Detroit, MI @ El Club
10/01 — Columbus, OH @ The Basement
10/02 — Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall
10/03 — Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry
10/05 — Denver, CO @ Globe Hall
10/06 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court
10/08 — Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge
10/09 — Vancouver, BC @ The Biltmore Cabaret
10/10 — Seattle, WA @ The Croc’s Second Stage
10/12 — San Francisco, CA @ The Independent
10/14 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Moroccan Lounge
10/15 — Los Angeles, CA @ Echoplex
10/16 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Crescent Ballroom
10/18 — Austin, TX @ The Parish
10/19 — Dallas, TX @ Club Dada
10/20 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
10/24 — Nashville, TN @ Mercy Lounge
10/26 — Washington, DC @ Union Stage
10/27 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry at The Fillmore Philadelphia