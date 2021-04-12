Arlo Parks Will Embark On Her First North American Tour This Fall

Over the past year, lists of tour dates that hadn’t been canceled have seemed like relics. Live shows are slowly starting to come back, though, and now, Arlo Parks (who is fresh off a Late Late Show performance) has announced a string of North American concerts for this fall. This will be her first North American tour.

Sharing the list of dates, Parks wrote, “I’m coming to North America!!! This has been a little dream of mine for a while now and I’m so excited to hop the pond and share space with you all in a real way.”

Find Parks’ upcoming tour dates below.

09/21 — Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right

09/22 — Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall Of Williamsburg

09/25 — Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

09/26 — Montreal, QC @ Le Petit Campus

09/28 — Toronto, ON @ Mod Club Theatre

09/29 — Detroit, MI @ El Club

10/01 — Columbus, OH @ The Basement

10/02 — Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

10/03 — Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry

10/05 — Denver, CO @ Globe Hall

10/06 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court

10/08 — Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge

10/09 — Vancouver, BC @ The Biltmore Cabaret

10/10 — Seattle, WA @ The Croc’s Second Stage

10/12 — San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

10/14 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Moroccan Lounge

10/15 — Los Angeles, CA @ Echoplex

10/16 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Crescent Ballroom

10/18 — Austin, TX @ The Parish

10/19 — Dallas, TX @ Club Dada

10/20 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

10/24 — Nashville, TN @ Mercy Lounge

10/26 — Washington, DC @ Union Stage

10/27 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry at The Fillmore Philadelphia