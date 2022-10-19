There’s something to be said about music that’s often described as “autumnal.” It’s peaceful, nostalgia-inducing, and evokes the coziness of a chilly day. That’s exactly the kind of sound you can expect to hear on The Backseat Lovers’ upcoming sophomore album Waiting To Spill.

The Utah-based band’s new album was born out of emotional turmoil. After a lyric appeared in his head that set the scene for a new track, vocalist/guitarist Joshua Harmon knew he had a goal in mind for the band’s sophomore effort: to be as honest as possible. And that’s exactly what they managed to do on Waiting To Spill by crafting 10 contemplative numbers that are both confessional and bold. “I think we definitely pushed the boundaries and tested our limits with this album,” says bassist KJ Ward. “We grew a lot, as band members and as individuals. It’s a very personal album, and in the studio, there was a lot of open dialogue and deep conversation.”

Ahead of the release of their upcoming album Waiting To Spill, Uproxx sat down with The Backseat Lovers to talk Andy Shauf, Tom Selleck, and not growing out your mustache until you actually can in our latest Q&A.

What are four words you would use to describe your music?

Vulnerable, intentional, introspective, swag.

It’s 2050 and the world hasn’t ended and people are still listening to your music. How would you like it to be remembered?

A band that did what they could to make things better through music.

What’s your favorite city in the world to perform?

We love to play anywhere people will listen, but New York is one place we’ve always had special shows.

Who’s the person who has most inspired your work, and why?

There are many to note, but I think within the last 4 years Andy Shauf has been a very inspiring artist to us.

Where did you eat the best meal of your life?

Juice’s mom’s house.

What album do you know every word to?

The Party by Andy Shauf.

What was the best concert you’ve ever attended?

Jonas Brothers’ world tour in 2008.

What is the best outfit for performing and why?

Flow is key. Don’t wear your tightest pants! I tend to never trust shorts for some reason. Whatever makes you feel the most comfortable and like yourself.

Who’s your favorite person to follow on Twitter and/or Instagram?

That guy that’s like “oh hello buddy.”

What’s your most frequently played song in the van on tour?

“Boom Boom Pow” by The Black Eyed Peas.

What’s the last thing you Googled?

“Baldwin Acoustic Pianos”

What album makes for the perfect gift?

Any Frank Sinatra album.

Where’s the weirdest place you’ve ever crashed while on tour?

The basement of a cookie shop.

What’s the story behind your first or favorite tattoo?

My favorite tattoo is my Quigley Down Under tattoo, Tom Selleck is the man.

What artists keep you from flipping the channel on the radio?

Beethoven.

What’s the nicest thing anyone has ever done for you?

We’ve received many acts of kindness from many different fans over the years.

What’s one piece of advice you’d go back in time to give to your 18-year-old self?

Don’t grow out your mustache until you actually can.

What’s the last show you went to?

Lonerism live by Tame Impala.

What movie can you not resist watching when it’s on TV?

Kung-Fu Panda.

What’s one of your hidden talents?

Sometimes KJ can hold his breath for 2 minutes.

Waiting To Spill is out 10/28 via Capitol. Pre-order it here.