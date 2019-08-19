The buzz about Bat For Lashes’ upcoming album Lost Girls is that it’s a highly cinematic, ’80s-inspired effort, and that has shown through in the record’s advance singles and videos. Now there’s more evidence of this, via the latest Natasha Khan track, “Jasmine.” The upbeat track is pure ’80s synth-pop, but modernized just enough to avoid sounding worn out.

In a recent interview, Khan admitted she wasn’t sure if she would make another album after 2016’s The Bride, saying, “I didn’t even know whether I was going to make an album again – I wanted to have a real break and leave everything behind me. And so when this album started happening, it was sort of a secret – and nobody really knew about it until it was nearly done.” She went on to say of the record’s origins, “I was developing a script for a film called The Lost Girls. It was heavily influenced by 80s children’s films and vampire films, many set in Portland and California. But as the songs progressed, I felt like I was writing the film soundtrack. Music does tend to overtake film ideas, as it comes out much more easily.”

Listen to “Jasmine” above.

Lost Girls is out 9/6 via AWAL Recordings. Pre-order it here.