Over the past couple months, Bat For Lashes has been teasing a conceptual new album called Lost Girls. She introduced the tale in her video for “Kids In The Dark,” which tells the origin story of her character Nikki Pink and how she became involved with the Lost Girls. Now she has followed that up with another video for her anthemic new single, “The Hunger.” Natasha Khan directed the video for the epic song herself, and in it, Khan, in character as Nikki Pink, meets some Lost Girls in the desert.

The new single follows “Feel For You,” a lush synth-pop anthem that she released at the end of July.

Press materials say the album “sees Khan dreaming up her own fully formed parallel universe, creating an off-kilter coming of age film in which gangs of marauding female bikers roam our streets, teenagers make out on car hoods and a powerful female energy casts spells and leave clues for us to follow.” It was also called “an album full of romance, a homage to Los Angeles where the album was recorded, to being a kid in the 80’s, to films that touched and changed her life.”

Watch the video for “The Hunger” above.

Lost Girls is out 09/06 via AWAL Recordings. Pre-order it here.