The 20-year-old Beabadoobee has done a lot with just a pair of EPs under her belt, but now she’s readying her debut full-length. She has shared some previews of Fake It Flowers in recent days, and today she returns with another, the rocking “Worth It.”

Like other previews of the record, “Worth It” borrows its aesthetic from guitar-driven ’90s indie-rock, although it manages to avoid sounding old and played out while doing so. Beabadoobee says the song is “simply about teenage infidelity and the mistakes one can make when they’re tempted to do things.” She continues, “It’s a bit of a confession song but also an understanding that it’s a part of life.”

Beabadoobee, like almost everybody else in the music world (but not Smash Mouth), will not be performing for live audiences this summer. She’s trying to next fall, though, as she has announced a string of UK and Ireland tour dates for September and October 2021.

Listen to “Worth It” above, and find Beabadoobee’s tour dates below.

09/07/2021 — Manchester @ O2 Ritz

09/09/2021 — Leeds @ Beckett University

09/10/2021 — Nottingham @ Rescue Rooms

09/11/2021 — Birmingham @ O2 Institute

09/13/2021 — Cambridge @ Junction

09/14/2021 — Leicester @ O2 Academy

09/23/2021 — London @ O2 Forum Kentish Town

09/24/2021 — Bristol @ Swx

09/25/2021 — Oxford @ O2 Academy

09/28/2021 — Dublin @ The Academy

09/29/2021 — Belfast @ Oh Yeah Music Centre

10/02/2021 — Newcastle @ University Students Union

10/03/2021 — Edinburgh @ The Liquid Room

10/04/2021 — Glasgow @ Swg3

Fake It Flowers is out 10/16 via Dirty Hit. Pre-order it here.