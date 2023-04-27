A little over a year ago, Beach House shared the enchanting album Once Twice Melody. They just released Become a few days ago on Record Store Day, an EP of five tracks taken from the sessions of that record. It was only available as a crystal-clear vinyl disc, an exclusive for RSD, but fans are lucking out.

The group has announced that it’ll be available to stream on all DSPs as soon as tonight. Become will also be available as black vinyl/CD/CS on Friday, May 19th.

“The Become EP is a collection of 5 songs from the Once Twice Melody sessions,” Alex Scally and Victoria Legrand said about the EP in a press release. “We didn’t think they fit in the world of OTM, but later realized they all fit in a little world of their own. To us, they are all kind of scuzzy and spacious, and live in the spirit realm. It’s not really where we are currently going, but it’s definitely somewhere we have been. We hope you enjoy these tunes.”

It was mastered by Greg Calbi and Steve Fallone at Sterling Sound. It has tracks like “Holiday House,” “American Daughter,” “Devil’s Pool,” and “Black Magic,” as well as the title track.