Indie Mixtape 20: Becca Mancari Seeks Their Truth On ‘Left Hand’

After dropping two stand-out albums, 2017’s Good Woman and 2020’s The Greatest Part, Nashville-based musician Becca Mancari is leaning away from their alt-country sound to indie-pop territory (while not leaving the slide guitar behind) with the dreamy project Left Hand.

Throughout the album, Mancari unpacks family, identity, and religion on tracks like “I Had A Dream,” the Brittany Howard-featuring “Don’t Even Worry” and the Julien Baker– featuring “Over And Over.” Mancari was raised in a fundamentalist Mennonite community and went to a Evangelical university. But after coming to terms with their upbringing and learning the strength of radical acceptance, Mancari has poured their self-discoveries into song.

The album title itself, Left Hand, is a nod to their family crest from the Italian region of Calabria, which features a left hand holding a dagger. “In many cultures children born with a dominant left hand were taught not to use that hand, and were told that using the right hand was ‘normal’ and ‘correct,'” they said in a statement. “Similarly, queer children are often times told that it’s not ‘normal’ for them to love who they love and that they need to ‘change.’”

To celebrate the release of Left Hand, Mancari sits down with Uproxx to talk Brittany Howard, Frank Ocean, and sleeping at a haunted house in our latest Q&A.

What are four words you would use to describe your music?

Truthful. Interesting. Seeking. Sonically Minded.

It’s 2050 and the world hasn’t ended and people are still listening to your music. How would you like it to be remembered?

Haha if the world hasn’t ended by then, well I hope I am still touring and playing my music, but if I am gone then I hope they remembered me for my love and for my honesty, and I hope that I can help others feel less lonely by listening maybe even a little understood.

What’s your favorite city in the world to perform?

NYC and Paris.

Who’s the person who has most inspired your work, and why?

Brittany Howard, who I am lucky enough to call my friend. She is just as pure as it gets with music and I want to be as honest in my life and my art as she is.

Where did you eat the best meal of your life?

I love food so much, but I will have to say it has to be some of the family meals at my old job where I was a line cook. The restaurant is sadly no longer in business, but it was called “Silly Goose”.

What album do you know every word to?

Frank Ocean’s Blonde record.

What was the best concert you’ve ever attended?

Kendrick Lamar (Damn Tour).

What is the best outfit for performing and why?

Kind of depends on my mood! I either like a very nice sleek suit or oversized jeans and t-shirt with vans.

Who’s your favorite person to follow on Twitter and/or Instagram?

Hayley Williams on IG. She keeps it real.

What’s your most frequently played song in the van on tour?

The whole record Songs from Adrianne Lenker.

What’s the last thing you Googled?

“Family another word in English.”

What album makes for the perfect gift?

Wede Harer Guzo by Dahlak Band. I would personally love this on vinyl.

Where’s the weirdest place you’ve ever crashed while on tour?

A farm in Idaho where I slept in the owners bed. They had a haunted house vibe in the basement.

What artists keep you from flipping the channel on the radio?

SZA or Palehound.

What’s the nicest thing anyone has ever done for you?

My partner loving me everyday.

What’s one piece of advice you’d go back in time to give to your 18-year-old self?

Take care of yourself and your mental health and forgive yourself!

What’s the last show you went to?

Tegan and Sara.

What movie can you not resist watching when it’s on TV?

Speed.

What’s one of your hidden talents?

I am a pretty good photographer but I don’t do it often and never for others.

Left Hand is out 8/25 via Captured Tracks. Find more information here.