Just a few days ago, Brittany Howard took home a Grammy for Best Rock Song for her track “Stay High” off her debut solo album Jaime. Now, the singer continues to share music from her acclaimed album by appearing on Tuesday’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! to perform a soulful rendition of her track “Short And Sweet.”

Howard gave the moving performance in Nashville’s The Sanctuary, a church-turned-studio featuring wooden pews and stained glass windows. The studio version of the song puts her vocals at the forefront of the track, assisting them with subdued melodies from a guitar. Howard performs the song in a similar manner, joined by only an acoustic guitar and her powerhouse vocals.

Ahead of appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Howard teamed up with Coldplay’s Chris Martin to share a captivating rendition of “You’ll Never Walk Alone,” a cover of the classic Rodgers and Hammerstein song, at the Grammys. The performance was a way for both the musicians to celebrate their Grammy nominations. Though Howard took home the Best Rock Song trophy, she was also nominated for four other awards including Best Rock Performance, Best Engineered Album Non-Classical, Best American Roots Performance, and Best R&B Performance. Martin, on the other hand, was up for Album Of The Year for Coldplay’s Everyday Life, but the award ended up going to Taylor Swift.

Watch Howard perform “Short And Sweet” on Jimmy Kimmel Live! above.

Jaime is out now via ATO. Get it here.

