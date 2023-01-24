Belle And Sebastian have announced that the North American tour they had planned for this year has been cancelled. Today (January 24), the band’s lead vocalist and guitarist Stuart Murdoch took to social media to reveal the news, citing health reasons.

“While I am hoping that I will improve over the coming months, we felt it would be a safer route to cancel this tour and leave a clear path to recovery, rather than take a risk and have to cancel at the last minute,” said Murdoch.

Back in October of 2022, Murdoch revealed he is living with Myalgic encephalomyelitis, which is also known as chronic fatigue syndrome.

Find Murdoch’s statement below.