As the conflict in Ukraine continues, artists around the world are finding ways to show their support and benefit the people of the war-torn nation. Scotland’s Belle and Sebastian have just shared a moving song and visual collage entitled “If They’re Shooting At You,” which also functions as a benefit for the countless Ukrainians affected by the Russian invasion of their country.
The band are pledging all of their income from streaming, digital sales and publishing royalties to the Red Cross. The UK government have also agreed to match any donations made via Bandcamp until March 18th as part of the joint appeal with the Disasters Emergency Committee.
“We think any way in which we can get behind Ukraine – politically, culturally, practically, spiritually – it must all add up in the end. Together we have to do what it takes to help Ukraine beat this tyranny,” singer Stuart Murdoch said in a statement. The moving video for the song is a visual collage, comprised of images taken by photographers who have been covering the ongoing conflict.
Watch the video for “If They’re Shooting At You” above and read Murdoch’s full statement on the effort below.
“When the situation in Ukraine first started to happen it became clear that the lives of the people there, and probably ‘ours’ too, were never going to be the same. The band had just started rolling out tracks for our new album, and it all felt a bit silly to be honest.
We had one track called ‘If They’re Shooting At You’, it’s a song about being lost, broken and under threat of violence. The key line is ‘if they’re shooting at you kid you must be doing something right.’
We stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine and hope that their pain and suffering can be brought to a halt as soon as possible.
We got in touch with various photographers and creatives in Ukraine and they generously said that we could put their pictures to music. In creating this we aspire to show a hopeful, defiant side, as well as bringing an awareness to the plight of the people there.
Please consider giving to the Disasters Emergency Committee, The Red Cross, or any other humanitarian charity involved in the crisis.
If you choose to donate to the Red Cross, please visit here redcross.org.uk/ukraine. They are part of the joint appeal with the DEC until March 18th, and money donated before then will be matched by the UK government.