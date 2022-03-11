As the conflict in Ukraine continues, artists around the world are finding ways to show their support and benefit the people of the war-torn nation. Scotland’s Belle and Sebastian have just shared a moving song and visual collage entitled “If They’re Shooting At You,” which also functions as a benefit for the countless Ukrainians affected by the Russian invasion of their country.

The band are pledging all of their income from streaming, digital sales and publishing royalties to the Red Cross. The UK government have also agreed to match any donations made via Bandcamp until March 18th as part of the joint appeal with the Disasters Emergency Committee.

“We think any way in which we can get behind Ukraine – politically, culturally, practically, spiritually – it must all add up in the end. Together we have to do what it takes to help Ukraine beat this tyranny,” singer Stuart Murdoch said in a statement. The moving video for the song is a visual collage, comprised of images taken by photographers who have been covering the ongoing conflict.

Watch the video for “If They’re Shooting At You” above and read Murdoch’s full statement on the effort below.