Death Cab For Cutie’s commercial breakthrough came in 2003 with Transatlanticism, their fourth album. The group released a string of records before that, though, and their sophomore effort, We Have The Facts And We’re Voting Yes, recently celebrated its 20th anniversary. The album came out on March 21, 2000, and to mark the occasion, Ben Gibbard devoted his most recent livestream performance to the record.

Gibbard’s set last night featured only songs from We Have The Facts, as he played the full album front-to-back: “Title Track,” “The Employment Pages,” “For What Reason,” “Lowell, MA,” “405,” “Little Fury Bugs,” “Company Calls,” “Company Calls Epilogue,” “No Joy In Mudville,” and “Scientist Studies.”

Throughout the set, Gibbard also answered questions about the album and about the band during that era, so the stream is a real must-watch for fans of the album. Gibbard also noted that Barsuk Records is giving away an out-of-print first pressing vinyl copy of the album.

We’re celebrating the 20th anniversary of Death Cab for Cutie (@dcfc)'s classic "We Have the Facts and We're Voting Yes" album by giving away an out-of-print first pressing on white vinyl from our archives! Retweet this post for your chance to win. #wehavethefactsandwerevoting pic.twitter.com/Tw6PGdJRGK — Barsuk Records (@barsukrecords) March 31, 2020

This was Gibbard’s second weekly livestream performance after he previously performed daily. Last week, he decided to devote part of his set to Fountains Of Wayne member Adam Schlesinger, who recently passed away due to coronavirus complications.

Watch Gibbard’s full performance above.

