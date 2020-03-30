Ben Gibbard Ended His Daily Livestream Concert Series With Covers Of R.E.M. And More

About two weeks ago, Death Cab For Cutie leader Ben Gibbard started a new routine: Every day, he would hop on the DCFC YouTube page and perform a livestream concert from his home studio for anybody who wanted to watch. He has kept this up consistently for a good while, but now, he is changing his plans: His livestream series will no longer be daily moving forward, but will instead happen once a week.

Gibbard’s first weekly livestream will take place on Thursday, April 2 at 9 p.m. EST. Presumably, the weekly shows to follow will also be on Thursdays at the same time.

The last of his daily broadcasts came yesterday (March 29), and like he did the previous Sunday, last night’s stream consisted only of covers. He began with a rendition of R.E.M.’s “Half A World Away,” and from there, he also performed songs by The Cure, Morrissey, Hall & Oates, The Magnetic Fields, Neil Young, Kris Kristofferson, and Spiritualized.

Check out the full setlist from Gibbard’s latest performance below.

1. R.E.M. — “Half A World Away”

2. The Cure — “Just Like Heaven”

3. Morrissey — “Everyday Is Like Sunday”

4. Hall & Oates — “Out Of Touch”

5. The Magnetic Fields — “Strange Powers”

6. Neil Young — “Harvest Moon”

7. Kris Kristofferson — “Please Don’t Tell Me How The Story Ends”

8. Spiritualized — “Hold On”

