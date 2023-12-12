All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

Indie music has grown to include so much. It’s not just music that is released on independent labels, but speaks to an aesthetic that deviates from the norm and follows its own weirdo heart. It can come in the form of rock music, pop, or folk. In a sense, it says as much about the people that are drawn to it as it does about the people that make it. Every week, Uproxx is rounding up the best new indie music from the past seven days. This week, we got new music from Car Seat Headrest, Young Jesus, Hovvdy, Nnamdï, and more. While we’re at it, sign up for our newsletter to get the best new indie music delivered directly to your inbox, every Monday. The best new indie music directly to your inbox. Sign up for the Indie Mixtape newsletter for weekly recommendations and the latest indie news. Sign Up By submitting my information, I agree to receive personalized updates and marketing messages about Indie Mixtape based on my information, interests, activities, website visits and device data and in accordance with the Privacy Policy . I understand that I can opt-out at any time by emailing privacypolicy@wmg.com

Sentinel – Age Of Decay If the concept of “shredding” was a band, then it would probably sound like Sentinel. Paying homage to thrash, hardcore, and screamo, Sentinel’s Age Of Decay speeds through 11 songs in just over 20 minutes. It’s the musical equivalent of a structurally dubious rollercoaster: thrilling and dangerous from start to finish. With its band members’ roots in the hardcore underground (Ace Stallings from Mutually Assured Destruction; Mike Shaw from Mindforce; Jack Xiques from Age Of Apocalypse; Will Herst from Restraining Order; and Evan Schlomann from Casket Architects), Sentinel’s brutal blend of heavy music hits expectedly – yet wonderfully – hard. Yumi Zouma – EP IV New Zealand indie-pop quartet Yumi Zouma recently shared “Desert Mile,” the final single and closing track of the aptly named EP IV, which is now officially complete. Much like their full-length from last year, Present Tense, Yumi Zouma’s latest EP is a hypnotic mix of nimble basslines, shiny synths, and melodic guitars.

Hovvdy – “Bubba” Recently, the Austin duo Hovvdy, composed of Will Taylor and Charlie Martin, shared the gorgeous single “Jean.” They follow it up with “Bubba,” and it explores the more electronic side of Hovvdy. Flickering drum machines move the song forward, and soft, looping synths add a dreamy foundation. It all makes for one of their most beautiful tunes yet. Young Jesus – “The Weasel” Young Jesus’ new single, “The Weasel,” plays a prominent role in Murder At The End Of The World, a new FX/Hulu series. It’s easy to see why; with its minor chords and stark, percussive march, “The Weasel” sets a foreboding tone that perfectly complements the mystery show it’s featured in.

Infant Island – “Unrelenting” Fredericksburg, Virginia’s Infant Island are one of the best screamo bands in the game right now. Their second preview of the forthcoming Obsidian Wreath is another stellar example of that fact. “Unrelenting” delivers on its namesake; it opens with pulverizing blast beats and feral shrieks, and Infant Island hardly lets up on the gas pedal, save for some occasional breaks of atmospheric guitars. Much like lead single “Another Cycle” also suggested, Obsidian Wreath is shaping up to be incredibly promising. Nnamdï – “Going Crazy” Chicago’s Nnamdï contains multitudes. On last year’s excellent Please Have A Seat, the Sooper Records co-founder traversed math-rock, hip-hop, glitchcore, and more at a breakneck pace. “Going Crazy,” the multi-instrumentalist’s new single, contains a staggering amount of his various points of interest. There are Alex G-esque chipmunk vocals, trap drums, melodic bass (yes, you read that right), and that’s merely scratching the surface.

Day Wave – “As You Are” Jackson Phillips, who makes dream-pop music under the moniker Day Wave, largely remained in absentia until last year’s Pastlife, his first record since 2017. On his new single, “As You Are,” Phillips continues his streak of reverb-kissed dream-pop that’s equal parts melancholic and hopeful. Body/Negative – Everett Andy Schiaffino’s third record as Body/Negative is gloomy yet peaceful, similar to the orange flowers that fade into darkness on its album cover. Mastered by Slowdive drummer Simon Scott, Everett is an exercise in restraint and how that restraint can strangely become a cathartic release itself. From its opening track, “Flowers (The Proverbial You),” to the patient pace of “Ataraxia,” Schiaffino displays their prowess for tender, moving songwriting.