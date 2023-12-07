Hovvdy returned today with their new single, “Bubba.” Produced by Andrew Sarlo and Ben Littlejohn, the duo’s song is a dreamy tale about wanting to offer someone a helping hand. The release also came with a music video, filmed inside of a car, as blue lighting takes over throughout.

“The song tells a story from two perspectives: the brother (Bubba) and his sister,” Charlie Martin, one half of the band, shared in a statement. “It’s about sibling-hood in the midst of really hard times and getting through it all together. I was lucky to have my older brother through all our childhood shit, and I can’t imagine how it would’ve gone without him. But still it’s tough and time flies and we grow older and process in our own ways; and this song is about how that feels.”

The band will be playing a handful of dates throughout the rest of 2023, before going to support Cold War Kids on their tour next year. More information is available through Hovvdy’s website.

Check out Hovvdy’s “Bubba” above. Below, find a complete list of the band’s upcoming tour dates.

12/06/2023 — Los Angeles, CA @ El Cid

12/12/2023 — Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

12/14/2023 — Nashville, TN @ The Blue Room

12/15/2023 — Brooklyn, NY @ Public Records

01/31/2024 — San Francisco, CA @ Fillmore *

02/01/2024 — Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom *

02/02/2024 — Vancouver, BC @ Vogue *

02/03/2024 — Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre *

02/05/2024 — Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory *

02/06/2024 — Bozeman, MT @ The Elm *

02/08/2024 — Aspen, CO @ Belly Up *

02/09/2024 — Denver, CO @ Gothic Theater *

02/10/2024 — Denver, CO @ Gothic Theater *

02/13/2024 — Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom *

02/15/2024 — Dallas, TX @ House of Blues *

02/16/2024 — Houston, TX @ House of Blues *

02/17/2024 — Austin, TX @ Stubbs *

05/25/2024 — Bristol, UK @ Dot To Dot Festival

05/26/2024 — Nottingham, UK @ Dot To Dot Festival

*supporting Cold War Kids