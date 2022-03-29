All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

Indie music has grown to include so much. It’s not just music that is released on independent labels, but speaks to an aesthetic that deviates from the norm and follows its own weirdo heart. It can come in the form of rock music, pop, or folk. In a sense, it says as much about the people that are drawn to it as it does about the people that make it. Every week, Uproxx is rounding up the best new indie music from the past seven days. This week we got a ton of new albums as well as new tracks from Soccer Mommy, Beabadoobee, and Fontaines DC. While we’re at it, sign up for our newsletter to get the best new indie music delivered directly to your inbox, every Monday. The best new indie music directly to your inbox. Sign up for the Indie Mixtape newsletter for weekly recommendations and the latest indie news. Sign Up By submitting my information, I agree to receive personalized updates and marketing messages about Indie Mixtape based on my information, interests, activities, website visits and device data and in accordance with the Privacy Policy . I understand that I can opt-out at any time by emailing privacypolicy@wmg.com

Destroyer — Labyrinthitis Destroyer may have been putting out records for over two decades, but the band’s new album Labyrinthitis proves they still have a penchant for creating excellent, cutting edge tunes. Dan Bejar recently told Uproxx in an interview that he originally set out to make a techno record, but the final product falls somewhere in the vein of The Cure/New Order-inspired music. Aldous Harding — Warm Chris Aldous Harding only released a couple singles before dropping her fourth album Warm Chris. But now that it’s out, the New Zealand songwriter shows the comforting, folk-leaning LP was worth the wait. Throughout ten captivating tracks, Harding pens wistful songs that tackle themes of listlessness, relationship anxieties, and the act of being perceived.

Caracara — New Preoccupations Caracara has recently emerged as the most buzzworthy band from Philly at the moment, and their album New Preoccupations shows why. The album moves between catchy, ballad-like tunes like “My Thousand Eyes” and propulsive numbers like “Strange Interactions In The Night,” amounting to a project that’s sure to launch the band from regional favorites to the next big emo group. Talker — In Awe Of Insignificance LA-based songwriter Talker is no stranger to being a part of other bands, but with her shining EP In Awe Of Insignificance, she emerges as a talented solo artist. The EP features a perfect mix of emotional and dance-ready tracks, creating a cathartic release that touches on themes of mental health and self-growth.

Camp Cope — Running With The Hurricane Aussie rockers Camp Cope dropped the highly anticipated album Running With The Hurricane this week, their first full-length release since their acclaimed 2018 sophomore LP. The album as a whole is confessional, tender, and sincere. Over shimmering folk-inspired chords, Camp Cope describe misogyny in the music industry, sexual assault, and mourning. Barrie — Barbara Barrie Lindsay dropped her sophomore album Barbara this week, her first as a solo artist. The 11-track album was written as a way to allow herself to feel her feelings, which resulted in a shimmering, 11-track effort that combines sparkling indie-rock tunes and ethereal, pop-leaning tracks.

Beabadoobee — “Talk” UK indie musician and former Uproxx cover star Beabadoobee made a triumphant return with “Talk” this week, a pop-punk inspired single. The glam rock track officially announced her new album Beatopia and gives a taste of the revved-up music she has in store. “Generally, it’s about doing things that aren’t necessarily healthy or great for you, but you can’t help indulging. It’s like that unavoidable feeling that you get,” Beabadoobee said of the single. “You can’t get rid of it, and you know it’s bad, but you love it really, and it’s whatever, so you do it anyways.” Soccer Mommy — “Shotgun” Soccer Mommy is another indie favorite who made a comeback with a new track an album announcement this week. Following up on her excelling sophomore LP Circle The Drain, Soccer Mommy shares the song “Shotgun,” a fuzzy and melodic tune that officially heralds her third studio album Sometimes, Forever.

Fontaines DC — “Skinty Fia” Fontaines DC are just about a month away from the release of their upcoming album Skinty Fia, and have already previewed the effort with a handful of singles. This week, the Dublin post-punk group returned with the effort’s title track, a rhythmic single highlighted with tinny guitars and vocalist Grian Chatten’s droning lyrical delivery. Pup — “Totally Fine” Toronto emo rockers Pup shared the final pre-album single “Totally Fine” this week, pointing to what is sure to be another solid effort from the four-piece band. In true Pup fashion, the song injects just the right amount of humor and morbidity into an absolutely ripping track.

Hatchie — “Lights On” All eyes are on Australian singer Hatchie as she prepares to release her indie-pop sophomore album Giving The World Away. This week, she shared the angelic track “Lights On,” a song which draws on inspiration from late ’90s groups like The Corrs and The Cranberries. Dehd — “Stars” Chicago indie rock trio Dehd dropped the wonderfully carefree track “Stars” this week. The song previews their upcoming fourth studio album Blue Skies and fits nicely into the rest of their catalog with pensive lyrics and twangy guitars.