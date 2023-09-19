All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

Indie music has grown to include so much. It’s not just music that is released on independent labels but speaks to an aesthetic that deviates from the norm and follows its own weirdo heart. It can come in the form of rock music, pop, or folk. In a sense, it says as much about the people that are drawn to it as it does about the people that make it. Every week, Uproxx is rounding up the best new indie music from the past seven days. This week we got new music from Mitski, Big Thief, Vagabon, Snail Mail, and more. While we’re at it, sign up for our newsletter to get the best new indie music delivered directly to your inbox, every Monday.

Mitski — The Land Is Inhospitable And So Are We “When memories snow / And cover up the driveway / I shovel all those memories / Clear the path to drive to the store,” Mitski sings on the magical “When Memories Snow” from her new album The Land Is Inhospitable And So Are We. Every moment towers over the listener as a colossus. “You believe me like a god / I destroy you like I am / I’m sorry I’m the one you love,” she lulls on “I’m Your Man.” Vagabon — Sorry I Haven’t Called Vagabon’s new album Sorry I Haven’t Called lives up to its clever title. Focused on feelings and textures, the music pulsates with the energy of a nightclub — especially on the euphoric “Lexicon” — and her silky voice only adds to the immersive, pleasant atmosphere. “Anti-F*ck” is an unexpected, gorgeous closer as she lulls against acoustic guitar: “Am I wrong to decide? / The last thing I want is unknown.”

The National — Laugh Track Earlier this year, The National unveiled their ninth studio album First Two Pages of Frankenstein. Surprise, surprise: They’re back with a surprise LP called Laugh Track, which contains their previously released songs “Alphabet City” and “Space Invader.” With features from Phoebe Bridgers, Bon Iver, and Rosanne Cash, Laugh Track is a sprawling record, as inspired and introspective as First Two Pages of Frankenstein. Big Thief — “Born For Loving You” Coming from the same 7″ inch as the polarizing “Vampire Empire,” “Born For Loving You” is the newest track from Big Thief. The two songs contrast each other; “Born For Loving You” is an upbeat, hopeful celebration: “Cause I was born for lovin’ you / Just somethin’ I was made to do,” Adrianne Lenker sings triumphantly.

Sufjan Stevens — “Will Anybody Ever Love Me?” Sufjan Stevens is back, preparing for Javelin, his first solo album since 2015’s iconic Carrie & Lowell. “Will Anybody Ever Love Me?” follows “So You Are Tired,” and feels even more in touch with the fragile melancholy of Carrie & Lowell. His voice is heartbreaking against mesmeric strumming; it’s the perfect song to cry to. Snail Mail — “Easy Thing” “Easy Thing” is a delicate single from Snail Mail’s forthcoming Valentine (Demos) EP. The ballad finds Lindsay Jordan at her most earnest as she sings with palpable emotion: “Was there really something or were we just drunk?” she wonders aloud against a somber guitar.

Ian Sweet — “Emergency Contact” “I stopped writing you down / As my emergency contact,” Jilian Medford intones at the beginning of the new Ian Sweet track “Emergency Contact” from her forthcoming album Sucker. The song bubbles with hypnotic synthesizers and an emotive atmosphere; it builds into a catharsis as she admits: “I cry cry cry in the shower.” Wilco — “Cousin” Wilco’s new album Cousin arrives later this month, and the title track is the newest taste. Despite handling heavy matter such as familial disagreements, the song is buoyed by a jovial rhythm. Jeff Tweedy navigates the complexities of blood relations: “Led by light / You can’t divide / When your red lines / Get crossed with mine.”