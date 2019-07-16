All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

Getty/Uproxx

Indie music has grown to include so much. It’s not just music that is released on independent labels, but speaks to an aesthetic that deviates from the norm and follows its own weirdo heart. It can come in the form of rock music, pop, or folk. In a sense, it says as much about the people that are drawn to it as it does about the people that make it.

Every week, Uproxx is rounding up the very best of the indie releases from the past seven days. This week brought us the announcement of a new Bon Iver album, a surprise new mixtape from Blood Orange, and a a new album from David Berman under the name Purple Mountains.

While we’re at it, if you want more music recommendations curated by Steven Hyden delivered directly to your inbox every week, sign up for the Indie Mixtape newsletter.

Blood Orange — Angel’s Pulse

Blood Orange surprised us with this one — very sneaky! Comprised of songs that producer/frontman Dev Hynes put to tape shortly after the release of his latest official LP Negro Swan, Hynes is calling Angel’s Pulse a mixtape that serves as “an epilogue to the thing I’ve made before.” In a statement, he continued to explain the release: “I put as much work and care into it as I do with the albums I’ve released, but for some reason trained myself into not releasing things the rate at which I make them. I’m older now though, and life is unpredictable and terrifying… so here you go mates.” I’m not sure why he felt he had so much explaining to do, because any Blood Orange is good Blood Orange in my book.

Purple Mountains — Purple Mountains