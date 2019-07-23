All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

Getty/Uproxx

Indie music has grown to include so much. It’s not just music that is released on independent labels, but speaks to an aesthetic that deviates from the norm and follows its own weirdo heart. It can come in the form of rock music, pop, or folk. In a sense, it says as much about the people that are drawn to it as it does about the people that make it.

Every week, Uproxx is rounding up the very best of the indie releases from the past seven days. This week brought us the return of Vivian Girls, new singles from Brittany Howard, Sleater-Kinney, (Sandy) Alex G, and the announcement of a new Menzingers album.

While we’re at it, if you want more music recommendations curated by Steven Hyden delivered directly to your inbox every week, sign up for the Indie Mixtape newsletter.

Brittany Howard — “Stay High”

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Brittany Howard has one of the most unique voices in modern rock. The sparse instrumentation of “Stay High” puts this special beauty on full display, with Howard making effortless vocal runs across her full range. It’s also a supremely joyous track that’s reminiscent of the lovestruck songs of yesteryear, and the latest in a strong series of singles in anticipation of Howard’s debut solo album, Jaime.

Sleater-Kinney — “The Center Won’t Hold”

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The opening of “The Center Won’t Hold” sounds like the strange industrial music that you would hear inexplicably bumping from the dorm room below you at three in the morning during your freshman year. At first, it’s kind of jarring, then it becomes sort of hypnotizing, but it’s certainly not for everyone (including, apparently, the drummer of Sleater-Kinney). St. Vincent’s producer fingerprints are all over this track, starting as “a minimal industrial-style track before exploding into a kinetic rock catharsis for the final minute,” Derrick Rossignol writes for Uproxx.