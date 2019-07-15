Tonje Thilesen

So far, it sounds like (Sandy) Alex G’s upcoming album House Of Sugar is going to be a diverse record. Last month, he shared the psychedelic single “Gretel,” and now he’s back with another preview of the album, one that isn’t quite in the same stylistic space. Instead, “Hope” is a more straightforward indie folk track with nice melodies and a breezy energy.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

On top of that, (Sandy) Alex G also announced a bunch of tour dates. He’ll be traveling across North America in October and November, and after some time off, he’ll be in Europe and the UK in March and April.

Watch the video for “Hope” above, and check out (Sandy) Alex G’s upcoming tour dates below.

08/03/2019 — Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle (Lollapalooza Aftershow)

08/04/2019 — Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

10/17/2019 — Washington, DC @ Black Cat

10/18/2019 — Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall

10/19/2019 — Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle

10/20/2019 — Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

10/22/2019 — Austin, TX @ Mohawk

10/23/2019 — Dallas, TX @ Club Dada

10/25/2019 — Mesa, AZ @ Nile Theater

10/26/2019 — San Diego, CA @ The Irenic

10/27/2019 — Los Angeles, CA @ Fonda Theatre

10/29/2019 — San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

10/30/2019 — Oakland, CA @ The New Parish

11/01/2019 — Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

11/02/2019 — Vancouver, BC @ The Imperial

11/03/2019 — Seattle, WA @ Neumos

11/05/2019 — Salt Lake City, UT @ In The Venue

11/06/2019 — Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater

11/08/2019 — St Paul, MN @ Amsterdam Bar & Hall

11/09/2019 — Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon

11/10/2019 — Detroit, MI @ El Club

11/12/2019 — Toronto, ON @ The Opera House

11/14/2019 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

11/15/2019 — Burlington, VT @ ArtsRiot

11/16/2019 — Holyoke, MA @ Gateway City Arts

11/17/2019 — Boston, MA @ Royale

11/30/2019 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

02/07/2020 — Liverpool, UK @ Phase One

02/08/2020 — Dublin, IE @ The Button Factory

02/09/2020 — Glasgow, UK @ St. Luke’s

02/10/2020 — Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

02/12/2020 — London, UK @ Evolutionary Arts Hackney (EartH)

02/14/2020 — Bristol, UK @ Thekla

02/15/2020 — Brighton, UK @ The Old Market

02/17/2020 — Wiesbaden, DE @ Schlachthof

02/18/2020 — Brussels, BE @ Botanique (Rotonda)

02/20/2020 — Hamburg, DE @ Molotow (SkyBar)

02/22/2020 — Berlin, DE @ Lido

02/24/2020 — Prague, CZ @ Underdogs Ballroom

02/25/2020 — Zurich, CH @ Bogen F

02/27/2020 — Barcelona, ES @ Razzmatazz (Sala 3)

02/28/2020 — Madrid, ES @ Sala El Sol

03/02/2020 — Paris, FR @ Point Ephemere

03/04/2020 — Cologne, DE @ Bumann & Sohn

03/05/2020 — Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

03/06/2020 — Groningen, NL @ Vera

House Of Sugar is out 9/13 via Domino Records. Pre-order it here.