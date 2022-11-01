All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

Indie music has grown to include so much. It’s not just music that is released on independent labels but speaks to an aesthetic that deviates from the norm and follows its own weirdo heart. It can come in the form of rock music, pop, or folk. In a sense, it says as much about the people that are drawn to it as it does about the people that make it. Every week, Uproxx is rounding up the best new indie music from the past seven days. This week we got new music from Sour Widows, The Backseat Lovers, Horsegirl, and more. While we’re at it, sign up for our newsletter to get the best new indie music delivered directly to your inbox, every Monday. The best new indie music directly to your inbox. Sign up for the Indie Mixtape newsletter for weekly recommendations and the latest indie news. Sign Up By submitting my information, I agree to receive personalized updates and marketing messages about Indie Mixtape based on my information, interests, activities, website visits and device data and in accordance with the Privacy Policy . I understand that I can opt-out at any time by emailing privacypolicy@wmg.com

Tigers Jaw — Old Clothes Last year, Scranton-based emo band Tigers Jaw unveiled their sixth studio album I Won’t Care How You Remember Me, proving that despite the passage of time and some lineup changes they can still shred memorably. Old Clothes, their brand new EP, reinforces that even further with four songs that stay true to their roots. Ben Walsh’s vocals never disappoint; the guitars are urgent; the melodies are infectious; the instrumentals know no bounds, especially on the jittery “Reckless.” The Backseat Lovers — Waiting To Spill Waiting To Spill is a complete, overflowing record that’s as cinematic as it is raw. The opener “Silhouette” is a stunning whirlwind that sweeps the listener into a sprawling, sparkling landscape that becomes more expansive and captivating as the songs continue. Whether it’s the haunting piano on “Words I Used” or the folky acoustic guitar on “Snowbank Blues,” every sound is all-encompassing.

Pinkshift — Love Me Forever After attention-demanding singles and a killer EP, Baltimore’s unruly crew Pinkshift have unleashed Love Me Forever, their relentless debut. The opener “I’m Not Crying You’re Crying” is the perfect primer to their humor-tinged emo-pop that bursts with deep, heavy guitars and theatrical vocals, mimicking 2005 MySpace era bands like My Chemical Romance or Panic! At the Disco. Show Me The Body — Trouble The Water It probably wasn’t easy for eclectic, heavy New York group Show Me The Body to follow up 2019’s explosive Dog Whistle, which contained the ruthless “Madonna Rocket” and spellbinding “Arcanum.” However, Trouble The Water takes their ruckus to the next level. Standout track “Using It” showcases the band’s knack for not overstaying their welcome, and packing every second with maximum energy and passion, against headbang-worthy rhythms and mesmeric guitars.

Fanclubwallet — “Roadkill” Fanclubwallet’s “Roadkill” is an eerie, hypnotic earworm that clocks in at just two minutes. It kicks off with Hannah Judge’s vulnerable vocals against guitar chords that follow her lead but then gradually take over and transform into a chaotic, beautiful wall of a sound like a wave crashing onto shore. Sour Widows — “I-90” Sour Widows are known for visceral indie-rock anthems that tug at your heartstrings, and this new song “I-90” is no exception. The harmonies are immediately impactful, as is the immersive instrumental that follows. The words make everything all the more powerful: “And it hurts like / I’m all emptied out / Like the freeway / You keep driving down.”

White Reaper — “Pages” No matter what White Reaper are doing or saying, they can make it sound anthemic. “Pages” strikes the listener upon the first listen, even if it’s unclear what is going on. The vocals are cathartic, the guitars urgent and convincing — it’s instantly a banger. Algiers — “Irreversible Damage” (feat. Zack De La Rocha) If you could invite Zack De La Rocha onto a song, why wouldn’t you? His collaboration with Algiers for “Irreversible Damage” is nearly five minutes of pure mayhem and the listener can’t help but stick around to absorb all of it. Algiers described it as “feral” on Instagram, and that might be the only apt summation.