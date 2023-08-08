All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

Indie music has grown to include so much. It’s not just music that is released on independent labels but speaks to an aesthetic that deviates from the norm and follows its own weirdo heart. It can come in the form of rock music, pop, or folk. In a sense, it says as much about the people that are drawn to it as it does about the people that make it. Every week, Uproxx is rounding up the best new indie music from the past seven days. This week we got new music from Grandaddy, MJ Lenderman, Speedy Ortiz, Whitney, and more. While we’re at it, sign up for our newsletter to get the best new indie music delivered directly to your inbox, every Monday. The best new indie music directly to your inbox. Sign up for the Indie Mixtape newsletter for weekly recommendations and the latest indie news. Sign Up By submitting my information, I agree to receive personalized updates and marketing messages about Indie Mixtape based on my information, interests, activities, website visits and device data and in accordance with the Privacy Policy . I understand that I can opt-out at any time by emailing privacypolicy@wmg.com

MJ Lenderman — “Knockin” MJ Lenderman recently returned with his first single since last year’s resonant Boat Songs. “Rudolph” had his signature humor, whereas this new track “Knockin” shows off his knack for idiosyncratic slow-burners. “Loneliness is simple / Not much else is,” he drawls disarmingly against hypnotic, scrappy guitars. Speedy Ortiz — “Ghostwriter” Next month, Speedy Ortiz are sharing Rabbit Rabbit to follow 2021’s The Death of Speedy Ortiz and Cop Kicker… Forever, which was a celebration of their debut. The singles from their new album have made the upcoming record all the more alluring, and the upbeat “Ghostwriter” has memorably clever lines: “For every white lie I got a gray one and a reason for every failure / Every nickel I’m dimed, I just take it offline,” Sadie Dupuis sings.

Drop Nineteens — “Scapa Flow” No big deal — Drop Nineteens just announced their first record since 1993’s National Coma. The shoegaze crew are known for their cult classic Delaware, and their new single “Scapa Flow” contains the dreamlike, sprawling sound that fans love them for. Hard Light is out in November and it’s going to be massive. Grandaddy — “Derek Spears” Grandaddy is sharing Sumday: Excess Baggage later this month, and “Derek Spears” is a preview. The piano-driven track is intimate and is made all the more emotional with a nostalgic harmonica. Jason Lytle’s distinct vocals are evocative as he details a story: “You slept right by the yogurt hut on a painted curb / Wearing nothing but some cut-offs and a muscle shirt.”

Meet Me @ The Altar — “Take Me Away” (Freaky Friday Cover) Why not cover “Take Me Away” from Freaky Friday? Meet Me @ The Altar, who just unveiled their debut Past // Present // Future earlier this year, made the song their own with their energetic, invigorating sound. “It’s everything we love all meshed into one — female representation in punk music, and on screen,” the group said about the song. Spirit Of The Beehive — “Tapeworm” & “Natural Devotion 2” Spirit Of The Beehive’s Entertainment, Death was a highlight of 2021 with its eccentric ambiance. Their new songs “Tapeworm” & “Natural Devotion 2” from their forthcoming EP I’m So Lucky possess their lovable quirks — whispers, off-kilter atmospheres, screams. It’s a mosaic of madness.

Jobber — “Summerslam” “Summerslam” is Jobber’s first music since their addictive Hell In A Cell EP, and it’s a great way to end the summer. This new track has their catchy brand of grunge; the heavy guitars and soft vocals meld perfectly together, making the music feel teleported from the ’90s. The music video of wrestlers and dinosaur suits only makes the song hit harder. Whitney — “Kansas” Whitney’s new song “Kansas” is instantly emotional as Julien Ehrlich sings with a vulnerable lilt about poignant lanscapes: “Winter sky turned over in Kansas / Though I didn’t notice / The streetlights towered over / Lonely faces drifted out of focus.” The track has been performed to audiences before, so fans can finally listen to it now upon its release.