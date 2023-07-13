Grandaddy is maximizing the 20th anniversary of their 2003 album Sumday. This May, the indie-rockers announced Sumday Twunny, a four-LP box set including the remastered original album and a four-track demo version, Sumday: The Cassette Demos, and Sumday: Excess Baggage. That collection is slated for a September 1 release, but more information about Sumday: Excess Baggage arrived on Wednesday, July 12.

Per press release, August 25 brings a “special digital release of the Sumday: Excess Baggage, a thirteen-track collection of rarities and B-sides from the Sumday-era that unfolds like a lost Grandaddy album.” The lead single, “The Town Where I’m Livin Now,” and its accompanying video accompanied the news.

“I like making songs like this. Lots of bleak but sweet visuals. Everyday stuff available for everyone to see…but some of us just end up with the twisted work of documenting it,” Grandaddy frontman Jason Lytle said in a statement.

Watch the documentary-style “The Town Where I’m Livin Now” video above, and check out the Sumday: Excess Baggage artwork and tracklist below.

1. “My Little Skateboarding Problem”

2. “Derek Spears”

3. “Gettin’ Jipped”

4. “The Town Where I’m Livin Now”

5. “Dearest Descrambler”

6. “Build A Box”

7. “Trouble With A Capital T (Muzak Version)”

8. “Sure It Worked”

9. “Running Cable at Shiva’s”

10. “Emit Anymore”

11. “I No How You Feel”

12. “The Rugged and Splintered Entertainment Center (A Gospel Hymn)”

Sumday: Excess Baggage Rarities Collection is out 8/25 via Dangerbird Records. Find more information here.