Big Ears Festival Announced The Daily Lineups For Its 2024 Showcase

In September, Big Ears Festival announced its massive lineup for 2024, headlined by Herbie Hancock, Rhiannon Giddens, Big Thief’s Adrianne Lenker, Laurie Anderson, and Led Zeppelin’s John Paul Jones. Even more artists have been unveiled since then, and now, Big Ears has confirmed which lineup can be expected on each day between Thursday, March 21, and Sunday, March 24, 2024 in Knoxville, Tennessee.

The March 21 lineup is headlined by Lenker and Charles Lloyd, while Laurie Anderson & Sexmob, Giddens, and Jones will head up the following day. March 23’s lineup is led by Hancock, Kronos Quartet, and Digable Planets, while Jon Batiste and Silk Road Ensemble (with Giddens) will lead the charge on the final day. Each day will feature acts curated by Professor King Britt as part of a new partnership between Big Ears and Britt’s “Blacktronika: Afrofuturism In Electronic Music” course at the University Of California.

Festival passes are on sale now here. As of this writing, most have sold out, including the 4-Day Sonic Explorer and 4-Day Premier options. 4-Day Weekend passes are still available in Tier 1 ($400 plus fees) and Tier 2 ($450 plus fees). Single-day passes — regular and premier — for Thursday, Friday, Saturday, or Sunday are also still available.

See the full lineup below.