Big Thief already put out a superlative album this year with U.F.O.F., but that’s not going to be the end of their 2019: Recently, the band announced that they would be releasing a second album this year, Two Hands. The record is out on October 11, and ahead of that, they have shared another single from it, “Forgotten Eyes.” The folk tune is a reminder that it’s important for us to take care of each other, with lyrics like, “The wound has no direction / Everybody needs a home and deserves protection.”

Adrianne Lenker previously said of the upcoming album, “Two Hands has the songs that I’m the most proud of; I can imagine myself singing them when I’m old. Musically and lyrically, you can’t break it down much further than this. It’s already bare-bones.”

Lenker also previously explained the connection and differences between Two Hands and UFOF, saying, “U.F.O.F. is meant to be more focused on the immeasurable, sort of suspended ethereal playing with textures and colors and layering in the production, staring out into the abyss. And Two Hands is more the micro, zooming into the blood and tissue and guts of being a human, the raw, bare, naked bones, not much layering, capturing just our performances in the room, just very dry, no reverbs, just skin and flesh and human, finite, physical. But I think each of them contains parts of the others.”

Listen to “Forgotten Eyes” above, and revisit our review of U.F.O.F. here.

Two Hands is out 10/11 via 4AD. Pre-order it here.