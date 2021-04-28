Capitalizing on the breakout success of their 2019 album Schlagenheim, UK post-punk outfit Black Midi recently announced their next LP Cavalcade. So far, they’ve previewed the project with a handful of fast-paced singles and now, Black Midi return for the captivating-yet-disorienting track “Slow,” which arrives alongside a trippy visual and North American tour dates.
Black Midi’s “Slow” video opens with an animated character attempting to defeat an invader. After an unsuccessful attempt, time moves on and the world slowly heals, though it’s not long before doom is once again impending.
The “Slow” visual’s director and animator Gustaf Holtenäs explained his inspiration:
“The ‘Slow’ video was made to fit the oscillating dynamics of the song. Going from calm to chaos over and over again. The video tells the story of a character who creates AI-generated worlds. To emphasize this, I let real AI’s generate a lot of the backgrounds in these worlds. So they are partly AI-generated, but It isn’t long before an AI could create the whole deal and create endless iterations of fantasy worlds. It can already create a random beautiful landscape painting in 1 second.”
Watch Black Midi’s “Slow” video above and see their Cavalcade tour dates below.
10/04 — San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall
10/07 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre
10/08 — San Diego, CA @ The Casbah
10/09 — Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy and Harriet’s
10/11 — Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line Music Cafe
10/12 — Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall
10/14 — Lakewood, OH @ Mahall’s
10/15 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Spirit
10/15 — Kingston, NY @ Tubby’s
10/18 — Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair
10/19 — New York, NY @ Webster Hall
10/21 — Baltimore, MD @ Union Brewery
10/23 — Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle Tavern
10/26 — Birmingham, AL @ Saturn
10/27 — New Orleans, LA @ Republic
10/29 — Austin, TX
10/30 — Houston, TX @ The Secret Group
Cavalcade is out 5/28 via Rough Trade. Pre-order it here.