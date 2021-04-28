Capitalizing on the breakout success of their 2019 album Schlagenheim, UK post-punk outfit Black Midi recently announced their next LP Cavalcade. So far, they’ve previewed the project with a handful of fast-paced singles and now, Black Midi return for the captivating-yet-disorienting track “Slow,” which arrives alongside a trippy visual and North American tour dates.

Black Midi’s “Slow” video opens with an animated character attempting to defeat an invader. After an unsuccessful attempt, time moves on and the world slowly heals, though it’s not long before doom is once again impending.

The “Slow” visual’s director and animator Gustaf Holtenäs explained his inspiration:

“The ‘Slow’ video was made to fit the oscillating dynamics of the song. Going from calm to chaos over and over again. The video tells the story of a character who creates AI-generated worlds. To emphasize this, I let real AI’s generate a lot of the backgrounds in these worlds. So they are partly AI-generated, but It isn’t long before an AI could create the whole deal and create endless iterations of fantasy worlds. It can already create a random beautiful landscape painting in 1 second.”

Watch Black Midi’s “Slow” video above and see their Cavalcade tour dates below.

10/04 — San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

10/07 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre

10/08 — San Diego, CA @ The Casbah

10/09 — Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy and Harriet’s

10/11 — Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line Music Cafe

10/12 — Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall

10/14 — Lakewood, OH @ Mahall’s

10/15 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Spirit

10/15 — Kingston, NY @ Tubby’s

10/18 — Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

10/19 — New York, NY @ Webster Hall

10/21 — Baltimore, MD @ Union Brewery

10/23 — Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle Tavern

10/26 — Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

10/27 — New Orleans, LA @ Republic

10/29 — Austin, TX

10/30 — Houston, TX @ The Secret Group

Cavalcade is out 5/28 via Rough Trade. Pre-order it here.